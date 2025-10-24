  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers Can't Stop Admiring UConn's 2025 National Championship Ring Details 

Paige Bueckers Can't Stop Admiring UConn's 2025 National Championship Ring Details 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

On Thursday, the UConn Huskies held their ring ceremony to celebrate their 2025 NCAA championship. Paige Bueckers finally got her hands on the ring she earned in the final season of her college basketball career, and proudly showed it off on Instagram.

Ad

Bueckers, along with her teammates and the coaching staff, received their rings during a private dinner. As soon as she had the chance, she shared photos of the ring with her followers, capturing the special details.

“In loveeeeeee,” Buekcers captioned her Story as she showed off the ring.
Credits: Instagram (@paigebueckers)
Credits: Instagram (@paigebueckers)

In another Story, Paige Bueckers reposted a UConn Women’s Basketball Instagram post that described the design and meaning behind the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Detailssssss,” she captioned.
Credits: Instagram (@paigebueckers)
Credits: Instagram (@paigebueckers)

The ring, created by Jostens, features 12 trapezoid-shaped baguette stones to represent the program’s record 12 national championships. At the center of the blue-toned top is Gampel Pavilion, accented with five triangle-shaped stones marking their fifth straight Big East Tournament title and the distinctive roof design of their home arena.

Ad

The ring also boasts the scores of UConn’s final four NCAA Tournament games, displaying their championship journey. The team’s motto, “VIBES,” is engraved on the outside of the band.

Additionally, the top of the ring can lift off and be worn as a pendant, revealing a piece of UConn’s actual championship game ball underneath.

Paige Bueckers receives NCAA nomination following ROTY success

Paige Bueckers has had an unforgettable year. She led the UConn Huskies to a National Championship and helped them finish the 2024–2025 season with an impressive 37–3 record. Later in the summer, she was selected as the #1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft and went on to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

Ad

Her impact, however, has gone far beyond basketball. As a result, the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee selected her as one of 30 finalists for the 2025 award.

Bueckers graduated from UConn with a degree in Human Development and Family Sciences and a 3.49 GPA.

While in school, she volunteered at Connecticut Children’s Hospital and also supported the hospital’s social media fundraising efforts. From 2022 to 2025, Bueckers helped fund and support free grocery stores at Hopkins West Junior High School and UConn’s Storrs campus.

Additionally, she regularly took part in UConn head coach Geno Auriemma’s charity events.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications