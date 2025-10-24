Paige Bueckers Can't Stop Admiring UConn's 2025 National Championship Ring Details 

On Thursday, the UConn Huskies held their ring ceremony to celebrate their 2025 NCAA championship. Paige Bueckers finally got her hands on the ring she earned in the final season of her college basketball career, and proudly showed it off on Instagram.

Bueckers, along with her teammates and the coaching staff, received their rings during a private dinner. As soon as she had the chance, she shared photos of the ring with her followers, capturing the special details.

“In loveeeeeee,” Buekcers captioned her Story as she showed off the ring.

Credits: Instagram (@paigebueckers)

In another Story, Paige Bueckers reposted a UConn Women’s Basketball Instagram post that described the design and meaning behind the ring.

“Detailssssss,” she captioned.

Credits: Instagram (@paigebueckers)

The ring, created by Jostens, features 12 trapezoid-shaped baguette stones to represent the program’s record 12 national championships. At the center of the blue-toned top is Gampel Pavilion, accented with five triangle-shaped stones marking their fifth straight Big East Tournament title and the distinctive roof design of their home arena.

The ring also boasts the scores of UConn’s final four NCAA Tournament games, displaying their championship journey. The team’s motto, “VIBES,” is engraved on the outside of the band.

Additionally, the top of the ring can lift off and be worn as a pendant, revealing a piece of UConn’s actual championship game ball underneath.

Paige Bueckers receives NCAA nomination following ROTY success

Paige Bueckers has had an unforgettable year. She led the UConn Huskies to a National Championship and helped them finish the 2024–2025 season with an impressive 37–3 record. Later in the summer, she was selected as the #1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft and went on to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

Her impact, however, has gone far beyond basketball. As a result, the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee selected her as one of 30 finalists for the 2025 award.

Bueckers graduated from UConn with a degree in Human Development and Family Sciences and a 3.49 GPA.

While in school, she volunteered at Connecticut Children’s Hospital and also supported the hospital’s social media fundraising efforts. From 2022 to 2025, Bueckers helped fund and support free grocery stores at Hopkins West Junior High School and UConn’s Storrs campus.

Additionally, she regularly took part in UConn head coach Geno Auriemma’s charity events.

