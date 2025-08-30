Paige Bueckers channels Steph Curry with uplifting message for Wings amid disastrous campaign: "That's the message"

Paige Bueckers returned from a one-game absence due to illness, but the Dallas Wings slumped to their seventh straight loss on Friday. Bueckers tallied 16 points, 10 assists, one rebound and one block. Despite her best efforts, the Wings fell to the Atlanta Dream 100-78.After the game, Bueckers had this to say (via Wings reporter for Clutchpoints Joey Mistretta) about the Wings’ dismal campaign:&quot;I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out. 'Just stick with us. ... We're gonna figure it out.'&quot;That's the message.&quot;Joey Mistretta @JoeyMistretta_LINKPaige Bueckers used a Stephen Curry message when asked what her message would be amid the Wings' current situation: &quot;I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out... 'Just stick with us... we're gonna figure it out.' &quot;That's theSteph Curry wrote this in early November 2009 following a 108-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers:“Promise to all the Warrior fans...we will figure this thing out...if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out.”The loss to the Dream dropped the Wings’ record to 9-31, tying last year’s mark. Early in July, the team already had six wins, making it likely it would blow past its 2024 win-loss record. Season-ending injuries, Arike Ogunbowale’s struggles and health issues and inconsistent performances held the Wings to three wins since.Paige Bueckers, who has easily been the Wings’ best player this season, remains undaunted. Only time will tell, though, if Bueckers can lead her team to the same route Curry did for the Warriors.Paige Bueckers mentions OKC Thunder’s struggles before success as Wings continue to slumpPaige Bueckers did not just use Steph Curry’s message to emphasize her belief in the Dallas Wings amid setbacks. She had this to say about what she is helping build in Dallas (via Joey Mistretta):“I know the results haven’t shown yet, but like, I mean, the Thunder talked about it. The same people who were in the gym on a night in whatever season are the same people who I want to be at the championship celebration parade.”The OKC Thunder won the 2025 NBA championship after years of struggles and deliberate roster building. They are poised to be title contenders for years. The Dallas Wings can also take solace in the fact that the team can add more around Paige Bueckers due to their poor record. Because they are bound for the lottery, they will have an excellent chance of getting another top 3 pick. Lauren Betts (UCLA), Azzi Fudd (UConn), Olivia Miles (TCU) and Flau’jae Johnson (LSU) are among the top-end talents the Wings could add next season.Veterans Arike Ogunbowale, Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris are on expiring contracts after this season. With cap space available, the Wings can add more pieces via free agency to help Bueckers.