  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • Paige Bueckers channels Steph Curry with uplifting message for Wings amid disastrous campaign: "That's the message"

Paige Bueckers channels Steph Curry with uplifting message for Wings amid disastrous campaign: "That's the message"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 30, 2025 03:15 GMT
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
Paige Bueckers [R] channels Steph Curry with uplifting message for Wings amid disastrous campaign: "That's the message." [photo: Imagn]

Paige Bueckers returned from a one-game absence due to illness, but the Dallas Wings slumped to their seventh straight loss on Friday. Bueckers tallied 16 points, 10 assists, one rebound and one block. Despite her best efforts, the Wings fell to the Atlanta Dream 100-78.

Ad

After the game, Bueckers had this to say (via Wings reporter for Clutchpoints Joey Mistretta) about the Wings’ dismal campaign:

"I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out. 'Just stick with us. ... We're gonna figure it out.'
"That's the message."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steph Curry wrote this in early November 2009 following a 108-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers:

“Promise to all the Warrior fans...we will figure this thing out...if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out.”
Ad

The loss to the Dream dropped the Wings’ record to 9-31, tying last year’s mark. Early in July, the team already had six wins, making it likely it would blow past its 2024 win-loss record. Season-ending injuries, Arike Ogunbowale’s struggles and health issues and inconsistent performances held the Wings to three wins since.

Paige Bueckers, who has easily been the Wings’ best player this season, remains undaunted. Only time will tell, though, if Bueckers can lead her team to the same route Curry did for the Warriors.

Ad

Paige Bueckers mentions OKC Thunder’s struggles before success as Wings continue to slump

Paige Bueckers did not just use Steph Curry’s message to emphasize her belief in the Dallas Wings amid setbacks. She had this to say about what she is helping build in Dallas (via Joey Mistretta):

“I know the results haven’t shown yet, but like, I mean, the Thunder talked about it. The same people who were in the gym on a night in whatever season are the same people who I want to be at the championship celebration parade.”
Ad

The OKC Thunder won the 2025 NBA championship after years of struggles and deliberate roster building. They are poised to be title contenders for years.

The Dallas Wings can also take solace in the fact that the team can add more around Paige Bueckers due to their poor record. Because they are bound for the lottery, they will have an excellent chance of getting another top 3 pick. Lauren Betts (UCLA), Azzi Fudd (UConn), Olivia Miles (TCU) and Flau’jae Johnson (LSU) are among the top-end talents the Wings could add next season.

Veterans Arike Ogunbowale, Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris are on expiring contracts after this season. With cap space available, the Wings can add more pieces via free agency to help Bueckers.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications