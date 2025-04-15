Paige Bueckers' co-star Arike Ogunbowale shares one-word seal of approval for new No. 1 WNBA Draft pick

To say that Paige Bueckers has been warmly welcomed to the WNBA would be a massive understatement. As soon as Bueckers was announced by league commissioner Cathly Engelbert as the no. 1 overall pick, fans of the UConn star erupted in celebration.

One of these "fans" is Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who went on Instagram to post a clip of the team's fans reveling in Bueckers' selection during a watch party in Arlington, Texas. Ogunbowale's caption sums up the good vibes coursing through the Wings fanbase:

"yessssir!" Ogunbowale wrote.

Arike Ogunbowale shares the excitement felt by the Dallas Wings fanbase after Paige Bueckers' selection. Credit: Ogunbowale/IG

Ogunbowale, who joined members of the fanbase at the Wings' watch party in College Park Center, can be heard shouting excitedly in the IG story, just as the crowd cheered the draft selection announced by Engelbert.

In the six seasons that have passed since Ogunbowale herself was drafted fifth overall in 2019, the Wings have made the playoffs just three times, going as far as the second round. Though stars like Allisha Gray and Satou Sabally have suited up for the Wings during this time, the team has mostly struggled to put together a winning record.

The addition of Bueckers, a well-decorated college athlete who capped off her UConn stint with a national championship, should be able to inject a much-needed dose of fresh talent into the Wings roster. It will take some time, but Bueckers and Ogunbowale will certainly put in the work to prevent Dallas from once again having one of the worst win-loss records in the entire league next season.

Paige Bueckers on joining Dallas Wings: "I can't wait to play with that team"

As it turned out, Ogunbowale's reaction on IG got to Bueckers rather quickly, as a reporter brought it up during a media availability following Bueckers' selection.

The no. 1 pick reciprocated her new teammate's excitement as she made her feelings known on joining the Wings:

"I can't wait to play in that system, to play with that team, to embrace that new city," Bueckers said during the media availability.

After getting drafted by the Wings, Bueckers will have a little over a month to integrate herself with the team before they take on the Minnesota Lynx in their first regular season game on May 17.

