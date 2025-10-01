Paige Bueckers crowns Napheesa Collier with two words after being name-dropped in controversial Cathy Engelbert call-out

Paige Bueckers’ name surfaced when Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier delivered a scathing critique of WNBA leadership, led by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, on Tuesday, and the Dallas Wings rookie voiced her support for the Unrivaled co-founder.

During her exit interview, Collier gave a four-minute statement criticizing the league’s management and recounted asking Engelbert how the league planned to address low salaries for rookie stars driving audience interest, including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Bueckers.

“I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin, Angel and Paige, who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years,” Collier said.

“(Engelbert’s) response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she made $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.’”

Several WNBA stars rallied behind Collier, including Bueckers, who shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of herself with Collier during this year’s All-Star Game, using Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” as audio and captioning it:

“Queen Phee 👑”

Bueckers’ rookie contract with the Dallas Wings is a three-year, $247,688 deal, averaging $82,563 per year, though she earned more through brand deals during college, estimated at $1.5 million by On3, before entering the WNBA.

Paige Bueckers to make Unrivaled debut

In April, Paige Bueckers signed a three-year contract with Unrivaled, the 3x3 league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, and is set to earn $350,000 in her first season, according to Front Office Sports’ Annie Costabile.

The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year will debut in the expanded league this coming season as Unrivaled adds two new teams.

After being drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings in April, Bueckers explained her decision to join Unrivaled:

"I mean, investments in women's sports -- I feel like the return on investment has been amazing," Bueckers said (per ESPN). "Even the first year [of Unrivaled], the numbers were shocking. They just blew it out of the water. And just to invest so much in women's sports, it's growing at an all-time high, and it's just a great time to be in women's sports."

Beyond higher salaries than the WNBA, Unrivaled also provides players with equity in the league.

