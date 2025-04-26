Paige Bueckers cuts casual figure as she runs errand solo in Dallas

Paige Bueckers has been the talk of the town ever since she joined the Dallas Wings as the number one pick from the 2025 draft. The fans have been excitedly anticipating her first showing on the hardwood, however, there is still some time before they get to witness it.

For now, Bueckers has been slowly settling into her new life at Dallas. On Friday, an X user shared a picture of a fan meeting the Wings' rookie star while she was running errands alone. In the picture, the former Huskies star is smiling for the camera as the fan takes a selfie.

The Wings rookie is donning a casual outfit for her solo outing. She is wearing a full-sleeved white collared t-shirt with black stripes on it. She is also pushing an empty shopping cart.

Paige Bueckers is coming off a championship run with the Huskies. She was one of the best players in the tournaments and is a front-runner to win the Most Outstanding Player honor. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in her final season of college basketball.

She has proved herself to be a versatile scorer who can create her own shot and score on all three levels with great playmaking abilities. It will be interesting to see how she fits in coach Chris Koclanes' system and plays alongside elite scorers like Arike Ogunbowale.

Paige Bueckers reveals her true thoughts on playing with Arike Ogunbowale

On Wednesday, the former Huskies star attended a press conference where she spoke her mind and expressed her excitement about playing with one of the league's best scorers.

"She's electric, can score on all levels, just a bucket getter," Bueckers said. "I'm looking to assist her a lot, space the floor, get her open looks. But I'm excited to be with everyone on this team. We've got some dogs. I'm excited to build that in camp, build the passion, build the excitement of a new system, a new coaching staff, a new team."

Ogunbowale is one of the league's most prolific scorers. She averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season despite the Wings being one of the worst teams in the league.

Bueckers' elite playmaking skills make her a perfect partner for her new teammate. They would be a lethal threat to any team in pick-and-roll plays and lob setups, however, the duo would need to build synergy first.

