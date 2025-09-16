Paige Bueckers dances her way to clinch WNBA ROY after historic season

Paige Bueckers literally danced her way to the WNBA Rookie of the Year award during her appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show on Monday. Bueckers danced through the show's &quot;Spirit Tunnel&quot; to find WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on the other end.Engelbert greeted Bueckers, handing over the Rookie of the Year trophy to the Wings guard. It has been a phenomenal campaign for Bueckers. The No. 1 pick played 36 games for the Dallas Wings, averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting an efficient 47.7% View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer stellar campaign has been rewarded with an even better presentation for what could be the first of many trophies Paige Bueckers will win in the league. While the 2025 draft class featured many talented players, Bueckers had set herself apart from her first week in the league.Her combination of efficient scoring and solid playmaking, complemented by her consistency as a player, saw her become a runaway favorite for the award halfway through the season. Sonia Citron did close the gap with her own stretch of solid performances, but never quite threatened Bueckers' lead in the award race.However, fans imagine the race might've been much closer if the Washington Mystics had managed to clinch a spot in the playoffs.How many first-place votes did Paige Bueckers get in the Rookie of the Year race?Paige Bueckers was two votes away from winning the 2025 Rookie of the Year award through a unanimous decision. The final vote tally, shared by Underdog WNBA on X, saw Bueckers get 70 first-place votes out of 72. The other two votes went to Mystics rookie Sonia Citron.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKRookie of the Year voting results: Paige Bueckers - 70 votes Sonia Citron - 2 votesCitron also had a solid season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mystics. But her numbers and impact weren't quite enough to match Bueckers, who gradually became the Wings' offensive engine in her first season with the team.Bueckers might have won by a landslide, but the work is far from over. While she enjoyed a stellar individual season, the Wings went 10-34, tying them with the Chicago Sky for the worst record in the league. Unless she can deliver more positive results in her sophomore season, it won't take long for the fans' support to turn into criticism.