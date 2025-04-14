Paige Bueckers details UConn traits set to translate seamlessly into her WNBA game

Paige Bueckers, the UConn Huskies star who is the projected top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, shared the traits she has built that will aid her in a seamless transition as a professional basketball player.

On Monday's "orange carpet" interview before the WNBA draft commences at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City, the hosts asked Bueckers what traits she would bring to the pros. A fan account on X shared the interaction.

"I definitely have grown a lot in that, in taking care of my body," Bueckers said. "The way I eat, sleep. Pilates has been a game-changer for me... Everything revolves around your core. As long as your core is good, the rest of your body should be in peak condition.

"And then, just in a life aspect of just being present, being in the moment. Taking advantage of everything that is in front of you. Not worrying about the past. Not worrying about the future. Captivating every moment and taking nothing for granted."

Paige Bueckers is fresh off helping UConn and coach Geno Auriemma to a 12th national championship. The Huskies hoisted the trophy on April 6, beating the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59.

Bueckers now shifts her focus to the WNBA draft. As reported by ESPN's Rebecca Lobo, the 6-foot guard officially declared for the upcoming draft on March 28. Even before the announcement, many pundits have projected that the Dallas Wings would select Bueckers with the No. 1 pick.

Paige Bueckers shares thoughts on being drafted this year after being a spectator last year

Paige Bueckers was present in the 2024 WNBA draft to support her UConn Huskies teammates. In the same "orange carpet" interview before the 2025 draft, Bueckers shared her honest feelings about now being the one getting drafted after being just a spectator last season.

"Super surreal," Bueckers said. "I don't even know how much it sunk in yet. Like you said, I was here last year supporting them as a teammate. And now, I'm here actually the one being drafted. Though, they'll be here supporting me, so it's crazy. I can't even put it the words."

Among the Huskies selected last year are Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (sixth pick) and Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl (14th pick).

Paige Bueckers is projected to join a Dallas Wings squad led by four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. The team, behind new GM Curt Miller, made off-season moves to retool their roster, most notably acquiring DiJonai Carrington, the 2024 Most Improved Player and a member of the WNBA All-Defensive first team.

