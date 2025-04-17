Paige Bueckers drops 2-word emotional reaction as UConn bids farewell after WNBA Draft

It's been a whirlwind month for Paige Bueckers. A month ago, she was ramping up her preparations for UConn's March Madness run, which culminated in a national title win last week. Then, on Monday, Bueckers was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Now that Bueckers' stint with the Huskies has come to a close, her alma mater posted a touching tribute to their star guard on Instagram. The caption to this video tribute was simple:
"Thank you, Paige," the caption read.
Bueckers' response was just as succint and loaded with emotion:
"Well damn," Bueckers wrote in a comment, which also contained a crying emoji and a broken heart emoji.
Back in 2019, the standout of Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota had her fair share of suitors as the top prospect of the 2020 class. Amidst offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Duke, Oregon, and South Carolina, Bueckers chose the well-decorated program of UConn mentored by the multi-titled Geno Auriemma.
Her road to glory was from rosy, as she missed almost two years in college due to a couple of major knee injuries. Bueckers' title dreams were dashed in 2024 when Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies in the Final Four.
But there would be no denying the 23-year-old this year as she capped off her college career with a national championship. Clearly, Bueckers' brilliance on and off the court will be missed at her alma mater.
Paige Bueckers reacts in pleasant surprise after calling for her UConn teammates to be drafted
Up till the very day that Bueckers made her transition from college star to pro, she was looking out for her UConn teammates.
Moments after getting picked by the Dallas Wings at the top of the WNBA Draft, Bueckers put in a good word for two of her former Huskies, saying that WNBA teams would be "genius" to draft Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin.
Later on in the proceedings, Bueckers' words would come to fruition as both Chen and Griffin were drafted. A clip of Bueckers' pleasantly surprised reaction to Chen's selction has since made the rounds on X:
Chen ended up being taken by the Golden State Valkyries in the 3rd round as the 30th overall pick. Seven picks later, Griffin was picked up by the Minnesota Lynx.