Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction on Azzi Fudd’s WNBA Draft Day pics

Paige Bueckers' UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd, took to Instagram and shared pictures from her time at the 2025 WNBA Draft. Fudd hit the orange carpet with Bueckers and was seated next to her when she was announced as the top overall pick. The two have been teammates on the Huskies since the 2021-22 season.

Paige Bueckers left a loving comment under Fudd’s draft day montage.

“Popped OFF😍,” Bueckers wrote.

Bueckers' two-word comment under Azzi Fudd's Instagram post

Fudd could've been drafted along with Bueckers this season, but she chose to opt out and will return to spend another year with the Huskies. She revealed that she aims to improve in the areas where she currently lacks before taking the next step in her career.

So far, the 22-year-old has made 76 appearances for the Huskies, averaging 13.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Fudd was key in the championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, scoring 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting. We will likely see her debut in the WNBA next year.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut is less than a month away. Bueckers heads into the WNBA with a stellar record in college. She made 123 appearances for the Connecticut Huskies, averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Bueckers was also key in the Huskies' championship run this season.

She left college after winning the national championship, the Wade Trophy, AP Player of the Year Award, the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award. Bueckers was also named to three AP All-American first teams and won the Nancy Lieberman award twice.

Paige Bueckers to be honored by the City of Hopkins during WNBA debut

Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings when they take on the Minnesota Lynx on May 16. On the same day, the City of Hopkins will honor Bueckers in recognition of her basketball achievements. The city will be renamed after Paige for a whole day.

Before becoming one of the top basketball prospects in the country, Bueckers was balling out at Hopkins High School. Following her stint with the Royals, she was one of the most sought-after athletes in women's basketball. It'll be interesting to see what she has in store for us on her WNBA debut.

