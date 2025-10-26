Paige Bueckers Drops Heartfelt 2-Word Reaction on Joining UConn Women's Male Practice Squad

Paige Bueckers continued her busy offseason by returning to UConn and joining the team's practice. Bueckers teamed up with the women's team's male practice squad, with the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year dropping a two-word reaction on social media.In a post on her Instagram stories, the Dallas Wings star re-shared UConn WBB's post about her joining practice on Saturday. She joined the male practice squad and made things hard for the current Huskies roster. Coach Geno Auriemma has been using male practice squad players to help his team prepare for every game. They are not members of the men's basketball team, but they are select players from the university, and some are even graduate students. &quot;My boys,&quot; Bueckers wrote. Paige Bueckers shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @paigebueckers on IG)According to CT Insider, Paige Bueckers has a reputation among the male practice squad players as an intense trash talker. It was something that coach Geno Auriemma talked about at The Connecticut Forum recently. &quot;And (the practice player) said, 'I'm sorry, but you have no idea what (Bueckers) is saying every time she comes in the lane,'&quot; Auriemma said. &quot;What she would say under her breath to those guys, you don't want to know. So I get it, it's part of the game, but when it comes back to you, you've got to be able to take it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers is not just helping UConn prepare for the upcoming season. She's also staying in shape ahead of her first season with Unrivaled. She's set to make her debut for the 3-on-3 league this January. Paige Bueckers receives her UConn championship ringIn addition to helping UConn in practice, Paige Bueckers had a more important reason why she returned to her alma mater. Bueckers and the rest of the 2024-25 Huskies team received their championship rings in a private ceremony on Thursday. According to ESPN, Bueckers is one of the designers for the ring, along with girlfriend Azzi Fudd and teammate Caroline Ducharme. They focused on UConn's tradition, as well as the 2025 team's identity on and off the court. &quot;All in all, a beautiful decoration of all that we accomplished,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;And I think you kind of just encapsulated everything that we had and everything we went through to get there.&quot;Bueckers will look to do the same thing in Dallas in the coming years. However, the franchise needs to find a new coach and build a better roster around the reigning Rookie of the Year.