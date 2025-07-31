  • home icon
  Paige Bueckers drops three-word reaction to fellow UConn legend Diana Taurasi's inspiring post

By Peter Okereke
Published Jul 31, 2025
Paige Bueckers reacted in awe to UConn and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi's latest social media post. On Thursday, Taurasi shared Instagram photos of herself, along with members of her family, at the 2025 ESPYS.

The Phoenix Mercury great was honored with the ESPYS Icon Award at this year's event, alongside former soccer player Alex Morgan.

In one slide, Taurasi could be seen donning a black blazer and posing for the camera as she held the award. In another photo, she posed with her family on the red carpet at the ceremony.

"Before the trophies, before the headlines… it was long days, late nights, and my parents who never gave up," Taurasi captioned the post. "This legacy wasn’t handed down. It was built."
After coming across the post, Bueckers entered the comments section to drop her two cents.

"1 of 1," she wrote.
Diana Taurasi, like Bueckers, played for the UConn Huskies during her time in college. She led them to three consecutive national championships and became the first player in the program's history to total 2,000 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds.

Taurasi eventually entered the WNBA as the No. 1 pick by the Mercury in the 2024 draft. She won three championships with the franchise, two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2004 and 2008, while getting 11 WNBA All-Star selections in the process.

Paige Bueckers revealed advice from Diana Taurasi as she continues rookie season

Earlier this month, Paige Bueckers revealed the advice she received from Diana Taurasi as her rookie campaign with the Dallas Wings continues.

"Really to just be me, to find my own way to lead," Bueckers said, according to Sports360AZ. "There's nobody, you don't have to be like anybody else, but find your own creative way, your own unique way to be who you are in this league.
"There are bumps, bruises, there are ups and downs, but as long as you stay true to who you are and to what got you here, that'll continue."
Bueckers sees Taurasi as her mentor. It appears the WNBA legend is also fond of her, as evidenced by her efforts to steer the Wings player in the right direction.

