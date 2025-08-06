"Paige Bueckers isn't first team worthy": Fans react as analyst pours cold water on rookie standout's major WNBA honor potential

NBC Sports analyst Natalie Esquire on Tuesday expressed skepticism about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers earning a spot on the All-WNBA First Team, sparking a wave of fan reactions.Responding to a fan’s All-WNBA First Team picks consisting of Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas, Esquire pointed out that the First Team typically features MVP contenders. Bueckers, to date, has notched two Rookie of the Month awards and an All-Star selection.“Usually the players who are First team are also MVP candidates,” Esquire said. “I don’t see a path to Paige being First team this season. The other guard spot almost assuredly belongs to Allisha Gray.”Esquire’s comments prompted discussion among fans about Bueckers’ candidacy, especially after she closed out July averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, good enough for her second straight Rookie of the Month nod.“Agreed. Paige isn’t first team worthy. Definitely belongs to Allisha Gray. Allisha has been on it this season,” one fan said.“Agree. PB (Paige Bueckers) has done a nice job under immense expectations and will likely win RoY. But like a lot of fans, I was intrigued by what she and Arike could do together. And DC (DiJonai Carrington). That flopped. Certainly a lot of blame to go around but PB has to be included,” another said.“I think that last spot is a Kelsey Mitchell vs Allisha Gray debate,” another commented.Allisha Gray, guard for the Atlanta Dream, sits at No. 3 in Sportskeeda’s Week 12 MVP ladder, boasting averages of 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.Here are other reactions.Juan @juanromerowavLINKI agree with Allisha. You can also make cases for Kelsey Plum &amp; Kelsey Mitchell before Paige.Max Julien ‼️ @jhigh__LINKIf Allisha gray is not 1st team the petition will be startedClutch Hoopers @ClutchHoopersLINKOther than Arike, 2020 season leading scorer, there has NEVER in the history of the WNBA been an All WNBA player from a team sub .50 outside the playoffs.Paige Bueckers puts up big numbers in loss to reigning champs LibertyPaige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings delivered a spirited performance against the defending champion New York Liberty, but ultimately fell short in the second half, losing 85-76.In her first game since Dallas dealt DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx, Bueckers led the team with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists on an efficient 8-of-15 shooting, including a highlight moment against Stephanie Talbot.Arike Ogunbowale had a tough night, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-12 shooting, while Maddy Siegrist added 13 and Haley Jones chipped in 11.With the loss, the Wings dropped to 8-22. They’ll get another crack at the Liberty on Friday.