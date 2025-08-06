  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "Paige Bueckers isn't first team worthy": Fans react as analyst pours cold water on rookie standout's major WNBA honor potential

"Paige Bueckers isn't first team worthy": Fans react as analyst pours cold water on rookie standout's major WNBA honor potential

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 06, 2025 03:40 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
NBC Sports analyst Natalie Esquire on Tuesday expressed skepticism about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers earning a spot on the All-WNBA First Team - Image Source: Getty

NBC Sports analyst Natalie Esquire on Tuesday expressed skepticism about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers earning a spot on the All-WNBA First Team, sparking a wave of fan reactions.

Ad

Responding to a fan’s All-WNBA First Team picks consisting of Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas, Esquire pointed out that the First Team typically features MVP contenders. Bueckers, to date, has notched two Rookie of the Month awards and an All-Star selection.

“Usually the players who are First team are also MVP candidates,” Esquire said. “I don’t see a path to Paige being First team this season. The other guard spot almost assuredly belongs to Allisha Gray.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Esquire’s comments prompted discussion among fans about Bueckers’ candidacy, especially after she closed out July averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, good enough for her second straight Rookie of the Month nod.

“Agreed. Paige isn’t first team worthy. Definitely belongs to Allisha Gray. Allisha has been on it this season,” one fan said.
Ad
“Agree. PB (Paige Bueckers) has done a nice job under immense expectations and will likely win RoY. But like a lot of fans, I was intrigued by what she and Arike could do together. And DC (DiJonai Carrington). That flopped. Certainly a lot of blame to go around but PB has to be included,” another said.
Ad
“I think that last spot is a Kelsey Mitchell vs Allisha Gray debate,” another commented.

Allisha Gray, guard for the Atlanta Dream, sits at No. 3 in Sportskeeda’s Week 12 MVP ladder, boasting averages of 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Here are other reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Paige Bueckers puts up big numbers in loss to reigning champs Liberty

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings delivered a spirited performance against the defending champion New York Liberty, but ultimately fell short in the second half, losing 85-76.

In her first game since Dallas dealt DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx, Bueckers led the team with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists on an efficient 8-of-15 shooting, including a highlight moment against Stephanie Talbot.

Ad
Ad

Arike Ogunbowale had a tough night, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-12 shooting, while Maddy Siegrist added 13 and Haley Jones chipped in 11.

With the loss, the Wings dropped to 8-22. They’ll get another crack at the Liberty on Friday.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications