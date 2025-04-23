Paige Bueckers' first words as she expresses excitement about joining Dallas Wings at introductory press conference

On Wednesday, incoming WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers, who was drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings in this year's WNBA Draft, spoke with members of the press for her introductory press conference.

Although the Wings missed the playoffs last season, snapping a three-year streak where they made the playoffs, Bueckers expressed excitement about joining the team for the 2025 season.

"Just being a part of a new family, a new city...Dallas is a great sports city...to be a part of something and build...really excited...just investing all of ourselves into Dallas."

Bueckers will now join a Dallas Wings team led by Arike Ogunbowale, which will also feature DiJonai Carrington, whom the Wings acquired via trade this offseason.

After finishing the 2024 WNBA season in 11th place, just one game ahead of the last-place LA Sparks, Dallas' front office went into the offseason hopeful that they would get the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.

Of course, at the same time, General Manager Curt Miller, who also serves as VP of Basketball Operations for the Wings, went to work bolstering their roster. Since the end of the 2024 season, the team has not only acquired DiJonai Carrington but also NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris, and Myisha Hines-Allen.

"He's been my favorite player since forever," - Paige Bueckers talks about playing in the same city as Kyrie Irving

While Paige Bueckers spoke about being excited to join the Dallas Wings at her introductory press conference on Wednesday, the incoming rookie also spoke about being excited to play in the same city as Kyrie Irving.

While Irving plays for the Mavericks and Bueckers will play for the Wings, being able to represent the same city as her favorite player is something that Bueckers is looking forward to.

"He's been my favorite player since forever...to be able to lean on and support...just excited for Dallas itself...great to be in the same city as him."

As we saw two years ago with the Sabrina Ionescu-Steph Curry 3-point challenge, the NBA is more than willing to collaborate with the WNBA.

While the rematch between Curry and Ionescu, and a contest between Curry and Caitlin Clark, didn't come to fruition this year, the league could look to invite Bueckers to All-Star weekend to have her compete alongside Irving in a tandem skills challenge or some other special event.

Bueckers will play her first preseason game for Dallas on May 2, before the regular season tips off on May 16 with a game against the Minnesota Lynx.

