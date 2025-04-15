Paige Bueckers gets real about Dallas Wings 2025 season approach with vets, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith

  • home icon
By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Apr 15, 2025 00:10 GMT
Paige Bueckers was drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings on Monday in a move that had been long on the books of experts.

The former UConn guard was emotional in her post draft interview, choking up while expressing gratitude for her opportunity.

After composing herself, Bueckers outlined the ambitions she has set to approach the season with a new look Dallas Wings team replete with veteran players who all welcomed her eagerly on social media.

"The conversations were brief...we have established that there's new levels of standards that are going to be set in play....we're excited for that new fresh start. It's not a rebuild, it's just a build...we're excited for the future and the best is ahead."
Edited by Amlan Sanyal
