Paige Bueckers was drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings on Monday in a move that had been long on the books of experts.

The former UConn guard was emotional in her post draft interview, choking up while expressing gratitude for her opportunity.

After composing herself, Bueckers outlined the ambitions she has set to approach the season with a new look Dallas Wings team replete with veteran players who all welcomed her eagerly on social media.

"The conversations were brief...we have established that there's new levels of standards that are going to be set in play....we're excited for that new fresh start. It's not a rebuild, it's just a build...we're excited for the future and the best is ahead."

About the author Amlan Sanyal Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.



Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.



Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.



When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts. Know More