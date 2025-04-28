Paige Bueckers gets reality check from Wings veterans on first day of camp: "Those screens I got hit with today"

Former UConn standout Paige Bueckers enters the 2025 WNBA season as one of the most hyped rookies, set to make her debut with the Dallas Wings after being selected No. 1 overall. As training camp kicked off, she shared what has stood out most to her as the biggest adjustment from college to the pros.
That adjustment? The physicality of the screens being set, she said. Speaking to NABJ Sports’ Dorothy J. Gentry about the biggest difference she has noticed so far, Bueckers said:
“Honestly, screens I got hit by. That would be like the first, like, ‘Wow, yeah, this is different.’
"And obviously, the floor is a little shrinked, you've got defensive three seconds in the lane, offensive three seconds in the lane. So that's a little bit different. And then the pace, and obviously the physicality of stuff they let go in the W."
In her final season with UConn, Bueckers put up averages of 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks, helping lead the Huskies to their 12th NCAA championship.
She is projected to be a starter for a Wings team that already boasts star guards Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington.
Paige Bueckers ‘super excited’ for future in Dallas
On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers, alongside Aziaha James, Madison Scott, J.J. Quinerly and Aaronette Vonleh, her fellow rookies, took part in an introductory press conference ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.
At the presser, Bueckers — who had long been considered the presumptive No. 1 pick — spoke about her excitement for the opportunity with Dallas.
"There is a lot of new in this organization, so to be a part of something where we can build with each other and create a new sisterhood, we're really excited," Bueckers said (per ESPN). "And plus, we got these hats, the cowboy boots, we're ready to invest all of ourselves into Dallas.
"You don't want to take anything for granted, or be entitled to anything, so you want to continue to stay motivated to work," Bueckers added. "So being the first pick or the last pick, it didn't matter to me. But we're here now. We're in Dallas and super excited for the future."
Bueckers will aim to help lead a turnaround for a Wings squad that finished the 2024 season with a 9-31 record, the second-worst mark in the WNBA.