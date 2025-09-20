Paige Bueckers gives rave review for new Paul Thomas Anderson movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio: "Highly recommend"

Paige Bueckers’ whirlwind 2025 basketball season ended following the Dallas Wings’ non-bearing 97-76 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 11. The newly-named WNBA Rookie of the Year winner earned her much-deserved break after a campaign that included an NCAA championship. Bueckers said she looked forward to an offseason of relaxation and fun.On Friday, Bueckers watched Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. The WNBA All-Star gave her verdict via an Instagram story:“Crazy storyline and really great acting!! Out in a week! Highly recommend.”Paige Bueckers’ evaluation was consistent with how the Associated Press viewed the “gloriously messy, madcap roller coaster ride.” AP declared the movie an “American masterpiece.”After the movie premiered on Sept. 8, Metacritic gave it a 96 Metascore, making it the highest-rated film in 2025. The DiCaprio-Penn-del Toro combination, surrounded by a stellar cast, also earned a 98% grade from Rotten Tomatoes. ScreenRant predicts it &quot;will be a dominant force during awards season.&quot;Add Bueckers to the list of reviewers who gave “One Battle After Another” a big thumbs up.Paige Bueckers caps off superb 2025 season with historic WNBA Rookie of the Year awardPaige Bueckers’ collegiate career ended in April following an 82-59 win for the UConn Huskies in the NCAA championship against rivals South Carolina. The title was the school’s 12th but just its first since 2016.Without any surprise, the Dallas Wings made her the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft a week after the Huskies lifted the championship. Bueckers lived up to the hype, which started with an All-Star selection. She finished her first season in the pros, averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.A panel of 72 sportswriters and media personnel gave her a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year (ROY) win. Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron, who earned two votes, prevented a shutout.With the ROY in the bag, Paige Bueckers joined an exclusive club that includes legends Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and Tina Charles. She became just the fifth player to win a national championship, enter as the No. 1 pick and earn the WNBA ROY award.