  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • Paige Bueckers gives rave review for new Paul Thomas Anderson movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio: "Highly recommend"

Paige Bueckers gives rave review for new Paul Thomas Anderson movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio: "Highly recommend"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:54 GMT
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
Paige Bueckers gives rave review for new Paul Thomas Anderson movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio: "Highly recommend." [photo: Imagn]

Paige Bueckers’ whirlwind 2025 basketball season ended following the Dallas Wings’ non-bearing 97-76 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 11. The newly-named WNBA Rookie of the Year winner earned her much-deserved break after a campaign that included an NCAA championship. Bueckers said she looked forward to an offseason of relaxation and fun.

Ad

On Friday, Bueckers watched Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. The WNBA All-Star gave her verdict via an Instagram story:

“Crazy storyline and really great acting!! Out in a week! Highly recommend.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paige Bueckers’ evaluation was consistent with how the Associated Press viewed the “gloriously messy, madcap roller coaster ride.” AP declared the movie an “American masterpiece.”

After the movie premiered on Sept. 8, Metacritic gave it a 96 Metascore, making it the highest-rated film in 2025. The DiCaprio-Penn-del Toro combination, surrounded by a stellar cast, also earned a 98% grade from Rotten Tomatoes. ScreenRant predicts it "will be a dominant force during awards season."

Add Bueckers to the list of reviewers who gave “One Battle After Another” a big thumbs up.

Ad

Paige Bueckers caps off superb 2025 season with historic WNBA Rookie of the Year award

Paige Bueckers’ collegiate career ended in April following an 82-59 win for the UConn Huskies in the NCAA championship against rivals South Carolina. The title was the school’s 12th but just its first since 2016.

Without any surprise, the Dallas Wings made her the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft a week after the Huskies lifted the championship. Bueckers lived up to the hype, which started with an All-Star selection. She finished her first season in the pros, averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Ad

A panel of 72 sportswriters and media personnel gave her a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year (ROY) win. Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron, who earned two votes, prevented a shutout.

With the ROY in the bag, Paige Bueckers joined an exclusive club that includes legends Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and Tina Charles. She became just the fifth player to win a national championship, enter as the No. 1 pick and earn the WNBA ROY award.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications