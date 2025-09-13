  • home icon
Paige Bueckers' hilarious attempt at trash talking Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey falls flat with reminder of Wings' record

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 13, 2025
Paige Bueckers' hilarious attempt at trash talking Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey falls flat

Dallas Wings' star Paige Bueckers joined Connecticut Sun's Saniya Rivers, along with Marina Mabrey, in her Instagram live on Friday night, where they playfully made fun of their teams' records. However, when Bueckers had the chance to talk trash about the Sun, Rivers was quick to reply with a reality check.

During the live, the players celebrated their records, saying that they were blessed to reach double-digit wins during the 44-game regular season. Bueckers then boasted the Wings' 2-1 record against the Sun this season, before Rivers got back to her with a savage reply.

"We were 2-1 against the Connecticut Sun," Bueckers said. "We should be 3-0, but we don't like to have that little one."
"We are still ahead of you all in the rankings so we don't care," Rivers said. "You (Bueckers) were out here starting that bulls**t first."
Bueckers also made fun of their early elimination in the WNBA season.

"Not too much bro because we Cancun on three," the Wings guard said.

The Wings finished the regular season with a league-worst 10-34 record, while the Sun was not much better at the 11th spot with an 11-33 slate.

Rivers and Bueckers, both of whom were selected in the 2025 draft, were breakout performers for their teams this season.

Rivers averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season, while Bueckers is widely expected to be the Rookie of the Year with averages of 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Paige Bueckers gets candid on her ailment that made her unavailable for their game against the Sun

Paige Bueckers battled through a short-term illness during the final stretch of the season, causing her to miss their final meeting with the Connecticut Sun this season.

In a report by Dallas Hoops Journal, Bueckers got candid about her treatment that put her out against the Sun last Aug. 31.

“I actually planned on playing against Connecticut, but I ended up taking an IV right before the game, and my body kind of rejected it. That happened right before, so it was a late scratch. … As long as I can breathe and get up and down the floor, you’ll hear no excuses from me,” she said.

Bueckers missed only eight games in her rookie season. The Wings guard is expected to work towards another leap in her sophomore season.

