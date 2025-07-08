Paige Bueckers injury update: Coach Chris Koclanes provides major update after brutal elbow sends Wings star to the floor

The Dallas Wings lost to the Phoenix Mercury (102-72) on Monday night, slipping to 6-14 for the season. To compound their woes, star rookie Paige Bueckers was forced to leave the game after suffering a hard hit to the head from Kalani Brown while going up for a layup.

Bueckers got back up gingerly and rubbed the back of her ear while walking back on defense. Shortly afterwards, Bueckers was taken out of the game.

In the post game press conference, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes provided an update about Bueckers' injury and revealed that she had not felt any ill effects from the hit.

"Yup. We talked to her here, she's feeling okay." , said Koclanes

Bueckers was taken out of the game after playing only 24 minutes and scoring only 11 points.

