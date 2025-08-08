Paige Bueckers Injury Update: Dallas Wings coach reveals rookie's status on back issue ahead of Liberty rematch

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes provided an update on Paige Bueckers' status ahead of their rematch against the New York Liberty on Friday. The Wings have listed the Rookie of the Year frontrunner as &quot;questionable&quot; due to a back issue.Koclanes told Wings reporter Myah Taylor that Bueckers missed practice on Thursday. However, when asked about the rookie's status, Koclanes said:&quot;Just rest, day-to-day. She should be fine for tomorrow.&quot;Bueckers briefly exited Tuesday's 85-76 loss to the Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. She grabbed her lower back as she made her way to the locker room. She returned a few minutes later.Despite the setback, Bueckers played 31 minutes and led her team with a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 8-for-15 shooting.Friday's game will be the third and final meeting between Dallas and New York this season. The Wings won 92-82 in their first meeting in Dallas on July 28.Paige Bueckers comments about her injury following the gamePaige Bueckers talked about the injury that forced her to leave Tuesday's loss to the New York Liberty briefly.&quot;I'm alright. I just got it checked out,&quot; Bueckers told reporters postgame. &quot;I think just a pulled muscle. Felt a strain, felt it tighten, so just gotta get it worked out and take some medicine. ... I was just dribbling the ball up, and I felt sort of a tightness come along. It was pretty random. ... It's day-to-day, I'm hoping it won't take me out.&quot;Bueckers, the 2025 No. 1 pick, is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on 45.7% shooting in 24 games. She leads all rookies in scoring and is the favorite to win this year's ROTY.The Wings (8-22) are No. 12 in the WNBA and are on a three-game losing skid. With 14 games remaining, they are six and a half games behind the Golden State Valkyries (14-15) for the eighth and final playoff spot.Paige Bueckers has been the most consistent Wings player. Dallas hopes to have the rookie healthy for the final stretch of the season to possibly make the playoffs.