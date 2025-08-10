Paige Bueckers Injury Update: Will Wings star suit up against Mystics amid back issues? (August 10)

Dallas Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers has had a phenomenal debut season. She's arguably the favorite to win the 2025 Rookie of the Year award. However, amid a league-wide injury-riddled year, Bueckers has also been struggling with a few ailments. After managing a knee issue, the No. 1 pick sustained a back injury on Tuesday against the New York Liberty.

Bueckers exited the game in the third quarter and didn't return. She also missed Friday's rematch with the reigning WNBA champions. Bueckers was initially listed as questionable for that contest before being ruled out. The Wings are on the slate again on Sunday, facing the Washington Mystics at home.

Bueckers' latest injury update suggests that she is likely to return to on-court action after five days. The Wings have listed her as probable, which means she's more inclined to play than sit against the Mystics.

After losing their last four games against multiple contending teams amid a brutal schedule, the Wings have a chance to get back in the win column against another rebuilding team. Paige Bueckers' likely return bolsters their chance of improving to nine wins in front of their home crowd.

