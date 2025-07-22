Paige Bueckers jokingly rates girlfriend Azzi Fudd's first pitch for Washington Nationals ahead of Cincinnati Reds matchup: "I'll take it"

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers rated Azzi Fudd's first pitch for the Washington Nationals on Monday before their game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bueckers was impressed with Fudd's throw but thought that the UConn Huskies star could have done better. In a post on her Instagram stories, Bueckers gave Fudd a grade of 8 out of 10 for her first pitch. It wasn't a bad pitch since the ball was able to cross the plate, though the 2025 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player could have thrown it harder. &quot;Hmm 8/10...I'll take it,&quot; Bueckers wrote. Paige Bueckers comments on Azzi Fudd's first pitch at Nationals game. (Photo: @paigebueckers on IG)Of course, Paige Bueckers was just messing around with Azzi Fudd, whom she called her girlfriend during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. The former UConn teammates seemingly confirmed their relationship during the historic event in Indianapolis, Indiana. As to why Fudd was invited to throw the first pitch for the Washington Nationals, she's a native of Arlington, Virginia. She grew up around 15 minutes away from the capital and was a high school star at St. John's College. She was ranked the top player in the nation for her class and chose to commit to UConn under coach Geno Auriemma. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd also brought some good fortune for the Nationals on Monday. They defeated the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 to start their three-game series. The Nats scored seven runs in the first three innings, though the Reds gave them a scare in the ninth inning. Paige Bueckers says relationship reveal with Azzi Fudd was accidentalSpeaking to WAG Talk during the All-Star Weekend, Paige Bueckers was asked about Azzi Fudd's phone case saying, &quot;Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend.&quot; The Dallas Wings rookie confirmed that it wasn't the way they wanted the relationship to be revealed publicly. &quot;It was kind of accidental, now here we are,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;We haven't officially announced anything, but it's just stuff has been happening that has it out there. So, it is what it is.&quot;View on TikTokBueckers and Fudd were teammates from 2021 to 2025, though it's unclear when they began dating. While Bueckers entered the WNBA Draft this year, Fudd decided to stay at UConn for her final year of eligibility. She'll be among the top prospects for next year, along with UCLA's Lauren Betts and TCU's Olivia Miles.