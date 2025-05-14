Paige Bueckers kicks off her Big 4 league fan experience with attendance to Dallas Star's NHL Playoffs game

Paige Bueckers started her Big 4 league experience with a visit to the National Hockey League. On Tuesday, the Dallas Stars took on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of their second-round series in the NHL Playoffs and Dallas Wings' newest star was in attendance to cheer on her city's hockey team.

An X user shared an image from the game's broadcast featuring Bueckers and her Huskies teammate KK Arnold. The former teammates were seen wearing Stars' jerseys to express their support for the Dallas team.

Paige Bueckers is the talk of the town in the WNBA. She won the 2025 NCAA championship with the UConn Huskies and was drafted by the Dallas Wings as the first pick.

The former Huskies star is expected to bring a drastic change to the Wings, who were terrible last season. They ended their journey last season as the second-last seeded team with an embarrassing 9-31 record.

The Dallas-based team's front office has also worked hard during the offseason by trading its assets to bring in new talent and form a team around Bueckers and their leading scorer, Arike Ogunbowale.

DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Tyasha Harris are some of Wings' notable acquisitions during this offseason. Paige Bueckers is expected to make her WNBA debut on her team's season opener against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

"I appreciate it for sure": Paige Bueckers gets real on having a city named after her

Paige Bueckers already has a massive fan following even without making her debut in the WNBA. She has made many people proud in the course of her journey to the big league, and her hometown is one of them.

On Apr. 20, Front Office Sports reported that Bueckers' hometown, Hopkins, Minnesota, will be renaming the city to "Paige Bueckers, Minnesota" for the Wings rookie's debut.

On Tuesday, Marca reported Bueckers' reaction to the honor from her hometown, celebrating her achievements.

"I didn't believe it at first," Buckers said in press conference on May 13. "I thought it was fake news. There's a lot of fake news that circles around on the internet. So, you never know what to trust."

"It's also surreal and I don't know, it's crazy to me that they would name the whole city after me. But just to be able to give back to that whole city whose given me so much... For them to show love like that I appreciate it for sure."

The Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx game on Friday will be held at the College Park Center and is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The fans can catch up the game on Ion.

