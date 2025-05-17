Paige Bueckers leaves her father in tears after accomplishing lifelong dream 

Paige Bueckers made her WNBA debut with the Dallas Wings on Friday night when they took on the Minnesota Lynx. It was a proud parent moment for Bueckers' father as he was interviewed during his daughter's debut game.

Paige's father, Bob Bueckers, explained how proud he was of her and how happy he was to see his daughter fulfill her childhood dream. He couldn't hold back his emotions as he teared up during the interview.

"I'm very proud of her, but also just happy for her," Bob Bueckers said via WNBA. "She's living out her childhood dream right now. And to have her first game playing her hometown of the Lynx who she grew up idolizing is just surreal and just so thankful for this.

"I started crying during warm ups," he added. "It's something that she's dreamt about her whole life and she's been working really hard."

While Bob Bueckers was undoubtedly proud to see his daughter accomplish her basketball dreams, some fans were critical of the Wings rookie's performance. The former UConn star shot the ball poorly on Friday with 30% accuracy. This left a negative first impression on many, which is something Bueckers will need to make up for immediately if she wants to prove her worth as the best rookie in the 2025 WNBA draft class.

Wings vs. Lynx Recap: Paige Bueckers off to a poor start in debut

While careers aren't determined in one's debut, it could set the tone for the remainder of the season. Paige Bueckers' debut on Friday wasn't what everyone was expecting. Bueckers was one of the best college players in the NCAA, leading the UConn Huskies to a title win in her final season with the team before getting drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings.

Leaving her college career behind with a huge bang, many believed Bueckers would come in the WNBA hot. However, after only putting up 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block, it wasn't impressive enough to win fans over. Missing all of her 3-point attempts and only drilling 3-for-10 baskets didn't help Bueckers make a good impression.

The WNBA has extended its number of regular-season games to 44, which means Bueckers has more than enough time to prove her worth to the Dallas faithful.

