  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • Paige Bueckers left 'speechless' after Shemar Moore teases 'dream' courtside visit

Paige Bueckers left 'speechless' after Shemar Moore teases 'dream' courtside visit

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 19, 2025 13:18 GMT
Paige Bueckers left
Paige Bueckers left 'speechless' after Shemar Moore teases 'dream' courtside visit (Credits: Imagn and Getty)

Paige Bueckers was left speechless after American actor Shemar Moore shouted her out and teased a courtside appearance at one of her games. While attending the WNBA All-Star weekend on Friday, Bueckers was asked who her dream celebrity would be sitting courtside at her games.

Ad

Bueckers named Ellen Pompeo and Shemar Moore, explaining that they are her favorite actors from two of her favorite shows, Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy.

"I would say Ellen Pompeo and Shemar Moore. Those are like, Criminal Minds is one of my all-time favorite shows, and so is Grey's [Anatomy], and those are like my two favorite actors and actresses from that show. I would want them courtside." Bueckers said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shemar Moore noticed Bueckers’ answer and reposted it on Instagram with a message for the Dallas Wings star.

“Ayyeee @paigebueckers 👀 I see you and I heard you Baby Girl!!!! You never know when your boy might show up and HOLLA your name at one of your games!!! 😜 Keep being great and doing what you do, nothing but love 🏀🫶🏽,” Moore wrote.
Ad
Ad

Bueckers reposted Moore's message on her Instagram.

“I’m speechless😨😨😨,” she wrote.
Paige Bueckers&rsquo; Instagram story
Paige Bueckers’ Instagram story

Paige Bueckers "thankful" for being at her first WNBA All-Star weekend

Paige Bueckers was named to the All-Star team as a starter this year and will take the floor for Team Napheesa Collier on Saturday. She has been solid for the Dallas Wings, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists as a rookie.

Ad

From lighting it up for UConn a few months ago to now being an All-Star, it has been quite the journey for Bueckers. While arriving at the All-Star weekend on Friday, she spoke to reporters and expressed her gratitude.

Ad
“Feeling blessed,” Bueckers said. “I’m very thankful to be here. It’s just a crazy experience just living out my childhood dream. Happy to be here.”

While Paige Bueckers has been shining, the Wings (6-19) have struggled collectively, holding the 12th position in the standings. The team is a game and a half behind the Chicago Sky (7-15) in 11th. Bueckers and Co. will look to close the gap when they take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications