Paige Bueckers left 'speechless' after Shemar Moore teases 'dream' courtside visit

Paige Bueckers was left speechless after American actor Shemar Moore shouted her out and teased a courtside appearance at one of her games. While attending the WNBA All-Star weekend on Friday, Bueckers was asked who her dream celebrity would be sitting courtside at her games.Bueckers named Ellen Pompeo and Shemar Moore, explaining that they are her favorite actors from two of her favorite shows, Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy.&quot;I would say Ellen Pompeo and Shemar Moore. Those are like, Criminal Minds is one of my all-time favorite shows, and so is Grey's [Anatomy], and those are like my two favorite actors and actresses from that show. I would want them courtside.&quot; Bueckers said.Shemar Moore noticed Bueckers’ answer and reposted it on Instagram with a message for the Dallas Wings star.“Ayyeee @paigebueckers 👀 I see you and I heard you Baby Girl!!!! You never know when your boy might show up and HOLLA your name at one of your games!!! 😜 Keep being great and doing what you do, nothing but love 🏀🫶🏽,” Moore wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers reposted Moore's message on her Instagram.“I’m speechless😨😨😨,” she wrote.Paige Bueckers’ Instagram storyPaige Bueckers &quot;thankful&quot; for being at her first WNBA All-Star weekendPaige Bueckers was named to the All-Star team as a starter this year and will take the floor for Team Napheesa Collier on Saturday. She has been solid for the Dallas Wings, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists as a rookie.From lighting it up for UConn a few months ago to now being an All-Star, it has been quite the journey for Bueckers. While arriving at the All-Star weekend on Friday, she spoke to reporters and expressed her gratitude.“Feeling blessed,” Bueckers said. “I’m very thankful to be here. It’s just a crazy experience just living out my childhood dream. Happy to be here.”While Paige Bueckers has been shining, the Wings (6-19) have struggled collectively, holding the 12th position in the standings. The team is a game and a half behind the Chicago Sky (7-15) in 11th. Bueckers and Co. will look to close the gap when they take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.