Paige Bueckers left stunned by girlfriend Azzi Fudd's ESPYs attire

Paige Bueckers couldn’t be with her girlfriend Azzi Fudd and the UConn women’s basketball team on Wednesday at the ESPYs. Without the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, the Huskies went to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the event. Fudd and Co. vied for the Best Team award after they won the NCAA women’s basketball championship in April.

Fudd walked the red carpet wearing an all-purple gown that earned a reaction from the Dallas Wings superstar. Bueckers could not write anything but put hot and sweating emojis to express her thoughts.

Paige Bueckers reacts to girlfriend Azzi Fudd's red carpet appearance at the ESPYs on Wednesday. [photo: @paigebueckers/IG]

Speculations hounded the relationship between Bueckers and Fudd over the past few years. The two seemed to launch their status when Fudd shared a story that indicated the real story in late June. In the IG post, she held a mobile phone that said “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on the back.

The UConn Huskies failed to win the team award, a recognition that went to the Philadelphia Eagles. After winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles bested the OKC Thunder (NBA) and the LA Dodgers (MLB) for the honor. Still, Bueckers couldn't be happier for Fudd and her former teammates.

Paige Bueckers couldn't be with Azzi Fudd at the ESPYs and lost to Las Vegas Aces

Paige Bueckers could not be with Azzi Fudd and her former UConn teammates on Wednesday at the ESPYs. The All-Star point guard had to play and lead the Dallas Wings in a home game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Bueckers finished the game with 20 points and eight assists, both team-high numbers, but the Wings lost 90-86. The erstwhile UConn star had a rough-shooting night, making just 9 of 24 shots, including 1 of 5 attempts from deep.

The Wings entered the fourth quarter trailing 72-52 before an explosion in the last 10 minutes nearly resulted in a come-from-behind win. Bueckers led the onslaught with 10 points and six assists while Li Yueru contributed six points and three assists.

Bueckers and the Wings fell short, a frustrating ending to a night that also saw her miss going to the ESPYs with her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd.

