Paige Bueckers makes feelings clear on Arike Ogunbowale following Wings star's poor showing 

Paige Bueckers showcased her maturity during a postgame interview following the Dallas Wings’ 79-71 loss against the Seattle Storm. Arike Ogunbowale, who was in the spotlight for an underwhelming performance, contributed to the Wings' second straight loss. However, Bueckers chose not to point fingers.

Ad

Instead, the rookie decided to shed light on the importance of team development.

"We're learning, we're growing we're all learning as a team and growing as a team,” Bueckers said. “We're not really focused on, as much as it's exciting to play with Arike in the backcourt and she's one of the premier players in the league, we're trying to grow as a team and we're not focused on any duo, trio, whatever. We're focused on 1-12 and how we look as a team."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arike Ogunbowale struggled mightily in the loss, being able to deliver eight points on 2-for-14 shooting — her lowest-scoring performance since June 22, 2024. She was unable to record even a single assist as well, her first game without one since June 19, 2024.

On the other hand, Bueckers rose to the occasion by carrying a majority of the offensive responsibility. The former UConn star delivered a well-rounded performance, finishing with a team-high 19 points along with eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

Ad

Wings continue to express confidence in Arike Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale has had a slow start to the 2025 WNBA season. Through the first two games, she's averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting a disappointing 23.8% from the field, struggling to find her usual scoring rhythm.

To help her bounce back before the slump extends beyond these two games, Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes is focused on maintaining her confidence. His approach: Keep encouraging Ogunbowale to stay aggressive offensively.

Ad

"Continue to go to her and empower her to continue to be aggressive, you know, playing within our structure,” Koclanes said. “And really finding ways to impact the game when she's not scoring. I think that's a growth opportunity for her.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ogunbowale is coming off a stellar 2024 season, where she averaged 22.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 5.1 apg. She also had a solid showing in Unrivaled, putting up 10.0 ppg and 3.8 apg before injuries cut her time short.

Ogunbowale will aim to redeem herself during the Wings' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More