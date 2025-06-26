Paige Bueckers makes feelings known on Wings and Mavericks winning lottery after Cooper Flagg selection

The Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers from UConn with their No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14. Weeks later, on May 12, the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery, securing the No. 1 pick despite having only a 1.8% chance.

As a result, Dallas made history by becoming the second city since Cleveland in 2003 to secure the No. 1 picks in both the WNBA and NBA. The last time it happened was when the Cavaliers selected LeBron James and the Cleveland Rockers picked LaToya Thomas.

Paige Bueckers shared what it meant for the city of Dallas via ClutchPoints' Dallas Wings reporter Joey Mistretta on Wednesday:

"Yeah, it's crazy. Like the odds said, it was 1.8 percent... To be able to get both is really cool."

The Mavericks, with their No. 1 pick as expected, selected Duke star Cooper Flagg on Wednesday night. The historic moment marked only the second time in franchise history that the Mavs have held the top pick, the first being in 1981, when they selected two-time champion Mark Aguirre.

Flagg became the second-youngest player ever to be drafted with the top pick, just eight days older than LeBron was. He begins his professional career with a strong reputation, having starred at Duke. He ended his college career with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Paige Bueckers on expectations from her and Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

Paige Bueckers was present for the Dallas Mavericks draft party on Wednesday night. She spoke to the media, where she shared the expectations people have of her and Flagg as No. 1 picks.

"I’m not really new to expectations, honestly, but they exist," Bueckers said, via Clutch Points. "I know Cooper thinks a lot the same, we have expectations for ourselves and the standards we set for ourselves. ... Do what has gotten you there, stick to that."

Bueckers is having a standout performance in her rookie season. She is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Additionally, she is shooting 45.7% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc.

