Paige Bueckers makes Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker statement ahead of WNBA season

Paige Bueckers will make several fashions statements on and off the court for the Dallas Wings this season. The first overall pick has announced what kind of sneakers she will wear throughout the season.

Bueckers, who wore Kobe Grinches at Wings' Media Day on Wednesday, told reporters that she plans on continuing the trend in the regular season.

"I would say, yeah, some Kobe's, some GC cuts. I like Devin Booker's as well. So I would say, I'll switch it up," said Bueckers.

The Dallas Wings are riding high entering the regular season this year after finishing a disappointing 9-31 in 2024. The Texas team fell victim to the injury bug and was unable to put it together with its ever-changing lineup.

Paige Bueckers' arrival marks the start of a new era in Dallas, which has signaled a massive overhaul from the coaching staff to the roster. The front office hired Chris Koclanes as their fifth coach since 2018 but also added a ton of talent to pair with Bueckers.

They traded for NaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris in a blockbuster four-team trade this offseason to add to the Wings' core of Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist.

Ogunbowale returns to Dallas as the team's leading scorer from last season, as Siegrist hopes to stay healthy after being sidelined from injuries in 2024. While fans will have to wait and see how the newcomers gel together, one thing is for sure that Bueckers will bring the heat on her feet.

Paige Bueckers is giving her all to establish herself for the Dallas Wings organization

Paige Bueckers' focus in Dallas is not only to establish herself as one of the best players in the WNBA but also to showcase what it means to wear a Dallas Wings jersey.

Bueckers told WNBA analyst Sean Gregory on Monday about what she's looking forward to about being in the city of Dallas and representing the Wings.

“I want to give everything I have to the organization, to the city,” says Bueckers.

“I know Dallas is a sports city. I’m walking in there wanting to be a great leader, a great teammate, wanting to be a winner at all levels, wearing that jersey and representing that city with pride and a passion and joy for the game of basketball. I want to give to that community. I want to be invested in it. We’re all looking to do something special.”

The Dallas Wings will be one of the most watched teams this season as fans await what Paige Bueckers' first season in the WNBA will be like as she attempts to follow the path set by Caitlin Clark last year.

