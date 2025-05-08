Paige Bueckers makes Kyrie Irving wish ahead of WNBA rookie season

Since arriving in Dallas as the Wings’ No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers has been vocal about her admiration for Kyrie Irving. After showering the Dallas Mavericks star with lofty compliments during her rookie introductory press conference a few weeks ago, Bueckers has now taken it a step further with a request.

Ad

During a press conference, the Wings guard revealed her desire to see Irving in the stands at one of her games during the upcoming 2025 campaign.

“I would like to see Kyrie at a game for sure,” Paige Bueckers said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kyrie Irving has been one of the biggest advocates for women’s basketball, having extended his support to the WNBA previously. His contributions extend well beyond being courtside while attending games.

Irving donated $1.5 million, through KAI Empowerment, to help cover salaries of those players who chose not to participate in the WNBA Bubble due to various reasons.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving’s statements read.

Ad

There will be many chances for Paige Bueckers and Kyrie Irving to connect because both will be representing Dallas for the foreseeable future. Given that Irving has forged close ties with WNBA players like Sue Bird in the past, he could create a similar bond with Bueckers.

Paige Bueckers empathizes with Kyrie Irving

During the Mavericks' March 3 matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Kyrie Irving had a knee injury. MRI confirmed a torn left knee ACL, sidelining the superstar indefinitely.

Ad

Paige Bueckers, who had a similar injury during her collegiate career, expressed sympathy for Irving but also disclosed that he has been her favorite player.

"He's been my favorite player for forever now. Super excited to be in the same city as him. Hope I can learn a lot from him. I know he is going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that, I think it's something that can be motivating," Bueckers said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers tore her left ACL during a pickup game at UConn’s training facility early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, sidelining her for the entirety of the campaign.

However, she bounced back strongly, putting up a career-best 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in the next season. Although her numbers dipped slightly in the 2024–225 season - 19.9 points and 4.6 assists per game - she capped off the year with a national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.