"Paige Bueckers might be better than Caitlin Clark": WNBA fans lose it after Wings rookie drops ice-cold move against Liberty

Paige Bueckers put on an impressive show against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Late in the second quarter, she dazzled Liberty guard Stephanie Talbot with a series of moves before sinking a step-back jumper. Bueckers’ highlight reel had the pro-Liberty crowd grudgingly applauding the Dallas Wings rookie.Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the play that promptly went viral:“Nah Paige Bueckers might be better than Caitlin Clark”One fan said:&quot;There is no might be! She is! Paige Bueckers!&quot;Another fan added:tahaad enthusiast @TahaadisthegoatLINKDefinitely an actual debate unlike ReeseOne more fan continued:Minnesota Sports Insider @CoachBGonzoLINKBro, is she going to be better than Caitlin Clark???Another fan reacted:Analytics Capper @AnalyticsCapperLINKHer handle is better than most guys in the NBABueckers seems to relish playing against Talbot, whom she toyed with a week ago in Dallas. In both plays, the All-Star point guard used her impeccable footwork and fancy dribbling to shrug off Talbot, who desperately tried to keep up.The highlight reel from Bueckers seemed to get her going. Before the basket against Talbot, she went 1-for-3. The rookie became more aggressive with her attacks. She finished the second quarter going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.After a slow first half, Paige Bueckers came alive in the third quarter, dropping seven points and two assists to keep the Dallas Wings in the game. Bueckers’ output allowed the Wings to trail by 60-53 entering the fourth quarter.Bueckers added seven more points and two assists in the final 10 minutes, but the Wings failed to chase down the home team. The All-Star point guard lived up to the hype despite her team losing 85-76.Paige Bueckers is dealing with back tightnessPaige Bueckers briefly left the floor in the third quarter to ride the stationary bike. A few minutes later, she went to the locker room accompanied by Wings trainers.The No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft eventually returned to finish the game despite reportedly feeling back tightness. After the game, she had this to say when asked about her status:“I’m alright. I just checked out. I think it’s pulled muscle. Felt a strain and felt tightness, so I needed it worked out. … I guess [status] it’s day-to-day. I’m hoping it won’t take me out. Get some treatment. Get some rest.”Bueckers said that her back tightness happened during a no-contact play. She told reporters that she felt something while she was dribbling the ball.The Dallas Wings will travel home for a rematch with the New York Liberty on Friday. Bueckers hopes she will be available against a team she relishes playing against.