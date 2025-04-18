Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and other ex-UConn stars hype KK Arnold's draft day outfit

Several former UConn Huskies players, such as Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl, reacted to KK Arnold's outfit at the 2025 WNBA Draft. Arnold was not one of the prospects, but she supported Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin, who were all drafted on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Arnold shared several images from draft night. She arrived wearing a black blazer, baggy black pants and stylish glasses, an outfit by Sydney Bordonora. She also had pictures with current and former UConn players like Bueckers, Muhl, Griffin, Azzi Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards, Ashlynn Shade, Allie Ziebell and Sarah Strong.

"Draft day dumpski with the fam," Arnold wrote.

KK Arnold received plenty of love and comments from her UConn family, including Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl.

"But you ate tho," Bueckers wrote.

"Fit def hard but why sad," Muhl commented.

Here are comments by UConn players on Arnold's post:

Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and other UConn players comment on KK Arnold's post. (Photo: @kamoreaarnold on IG)

Past and present UConn players were in full support of Paige Bueckers, who was drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers was coming off an NCAA championship win in her final collegiate season. She's expected to give the city a good jolt of energy and a breath of fresh air following the heartbreaking Luka Doncic trade.

Bueckers will team up with a revamped Wings roster that includes DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Maddy Siegrist and All-Star scorer Arike Ogunbowale. They will try to bounce back after a disappointing season wherein they finished at 9-31.

WNBA executives predict big things for Paige Bueckers

WNBA executives predict big things for Paige Bueckers. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no doubt that the WNBA is continuously growing in popularity, and Paige Bueckers' arrival will put more eyes on the product. She's coming off an NCAA championship, proving that she has what it takes to win. She's expected to be a franchise cornerstone for the Dallas Wings.

One anonymous WNBA general manager told ESPN that she can carry the Wings franchise to new heights. The GM doesn't see similarities between her and Caitlin Clark, so there's not a lot of pressure on her compared to the Indiana Fever superstar.

Another GM explained that Bueckers has the "aura" to make the Wings a successful franchise on and off the court.

"Realistically speaking, there's an energy about certain players that can really help invigorate your franchise," the GM said. "And I think Paige has that quality to her, between her following, the way her teammates respond to her. For a young player, she's got an aura about her that could really help a franchise on and off the court."

Bueckers will have a short transition from college to pro, with WNBA training camp set to open on April 27 and the season starting on May 16.

