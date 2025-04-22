Paige Bueckers opens up about the book that fuels her game-day mindset

Paige Bueckers seems unflappable in the most intense moments in basketball. She survived injuries and challenges to lead UConn to a record 12th championship a few weeks ago. Bueckers is headed to a bigger stage with brighter lights after becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

For Bustle’s inaugural Game Changers Issue, Bueckers opened up about the pre-game ritual that makes her relaxed and centered:

“I read a couple of my devotionals. God X Basketball is one of the books that I read. I pray. And then listen to some music.”

The book Paige Bueckers is a big fan of was written by Nick Graham. Called a “playbook to navigating life with God’s word,” it is a favorite among athletes. The UConn star has used it to help keep herself unruffled and composed in many of the most intense moments in her basketball career.

Besides the book, she also has Drake’s “Nokia” on repeat to keep her steady just before the competition starts. So far, her routine has become a big part of her basketball career. She heads into the WNBA as arguably the most accomplished collegiate basketball star from this year’s class.

WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson praises Paige Bueckers for her “composure”

Paige Bueckers has an unflappable, unruffled and calm demeanor that is hard to miss. She is usually the most collected and steady during her collegiate days with the UConn Huskies.

WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson had this to say after the draft about what makes Bueckers stand out:

“Her composure. She plays like with a sense of I've been here before. Whether it's a championship game or it's the first game of the season, her composure is something that has really stuck with me and how she just carries herself on and off the court is just gonna go so far."

Paige Bueckers can sometimes be feisty and passionate, but more often than not, A’ja Wilson’s description was spot-on. Bueckers exudes calm and confidence, which will be assets for her in the WNBA.

Bueckers’ ritual of prayer and music will be worth doubling down on as she starts an expectation-filled rookie year with the Dallas Wings. The Las Vegas Aces superstar sees Bueckers passing with flying colors because of her innate characteristics.

