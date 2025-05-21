Paige Bueckers 'originator' fulfills his prophecy 12 years after sixth grade Diana Taurasi comparison

The success story of Paige Bueckers took several years to come to fruition. But, even before the college accolades, knee injuries, and WNBA Draft moment, one man foresaw the ascent of the fastest rising star in the league today.

Gary Knox, a photographer based in Minnesota, took a picture of Bueckers back when she was a hooper in the sixth grade. He tweeted this photo in 2013 with high praise that now appears to have a touch of precognition.

"Remember the name: Paige Bueckers. 6th grade, think Diana Taurasi. Best 6th grade G I've ever seen. St. Louis Park," Knox tweeted.

Nearly 12 years later, Knox reunited with his fellow Minnesota native, who has now joined the Dallas Wings after winning the national title at UConn.

In the media availability prior to the Wings' road game against the Minnesota Lynx, Bueckers made it clear that she didn't forget Knox's foresight during her formative years. Seeing Knox in the group of media members at the pre-game interview, Bueckers called him "the originator."

The top pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft also described her connection to Knox and his family in greater detail.

"I played with his daughter, I played with and against his son all the time in open gyms. Just what the investment and being a part of Minnesota means to me, it means everything," Bueckers said at the media availability.

While Bueckers appeared to have a blast in her brief reunion with "The Originator," she will be all business as the Wings seek their first win against the undefeated Lynx.

Paige Bueckers 'originator' tweets more photos of young star from 2013

Shortly after posting about his "full-circle moment" with the Wings guard, Knox tweeted two more photos of Bueckers from 2013.

"Throwback to 2013: Paige Bueckers and the North Tartan Starks squad took home the Minnesota State AAU Championship!" Knox wrote in his caption.

The photos posted by Knox offer even more evidence of Bueckers' vast potential even before she entered high school. Fans are certainly tuning in to see which accolades she'll be adding to her resume, which is already stacked with honors from all the years that she's been playing organized hoops.

