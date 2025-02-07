"Paige Bueckers pack your bags for Dallas": Fans react as projected No. 1 pick's WNBA readiness questioned after shaky outing 

2025 WNBA’s projected first overall pick Paige Bueckers had a rough night in the University of Connecticut’s 80-76 loss against Tenessee on Thursday. Bueckers put up 14 points and eight assists but on an inefficient 5 of 16 shooting from the field. She struggled from mid-range with a 3 of 10 shooting clip.

With Bueckers’ struggling against a perennial rival, her coach Geno Auriemma criticized the UConn star for being passive in the game.

“Paige wants the ball in her hands all the time, then when they trap her, she doesn’t want the ball in her hands … we’ve gotta come to … a definitive thing on how we’re going to handle it … Not passing up stuff,” the coach said.

Some fans shared their thoughts about the game and Auriemma's criticism on X.

“This is a disgusting choice of words to say about her. Just last season you were calling her the best player in the nation now you’re criticizing her as Point Guard? YOU don’t even maximize her fully. The W can’t come soon enough for Paige,” a fan said.

Another fan compared Bueckers to a younger version of last year’s top pick Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

“CC before CC 🤣🤣🤣,” said one fan.

Meanwhile, other fans were pessimistic about Bueckers after the performance, calling her performances “fake hype” and saying that she already is thinking about going to the WNBA after this year.

“I pray the fake Paige hype doesn’t fade so my dawg Olivia don’t really have to go to that freak off team in Dallas 🥴🙏🏾,” one fan said.

“Paige pack your bags for Dallas. College era is over,” said another fan.

“The good news for Dallas is with Arike, Mustard, NaLyssa and Paige all on the same floor they might have a real shot at getting JuJu (Watkins),” another fan said.

On the other hand, Bueckers' fans remained positive about the UConn star's stance as the best prospect in the 2025 draft class, despite the shaky performance against Tenessee.

“i can’t wait to see you in dallas paige,” said one fan.

“Dallas hoop fans being saved by Paige like,” said another fan.

Dallas Wings holds the top pick in the 2025 draft, while the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky follow them in the draft order. Aside from Bueckers, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron are among the top pick contenders.

Paige Bueckers already looks forward to the planned WNBA arrival

Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in her senior season with UConn. When asked if she is already looking forward to playing in the pros, Bueckers said:

"Yeah, that's the plan."

Despite her recent struggles with UConn, Bueckers remains the favorite to be the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft for the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers has also signed a NIL deal with Unrivaled, as she looks forward to joining the offseason league after her first season in the WNBA.

The 2025 WNBA season is set to open in June, just a few months after Bueckers bids goodbye to UConn and her collegiate career.

