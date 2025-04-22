Paige Bueckers pens heartfelt farewell note to UConn Huskies with throwback title moments: "I wouldn’t trade it for the world"

When Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies to a national title earlier this month, she officially closed the chapter on her storied college career. On Wednesday, she penned an emotional farewell to the college program that helped her become an internationally renowned athlete.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the Dallas Wings rookie looked back at her time in Storrs with heartfelt gratitude:

"UConn Nation, where do I even begin. These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and Blessed years of my life," Bueckers wrote. "From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life."

Bueckers' UConn career, of course, was as "challenging" as it was "rewarding."

In December 2021, just as Bueckers' sophomore season with the Huskies was getting started, she sustained a tibial plateau fracture and a lateral meniscus tear in the dying seconds of a blowout game. Then, during a pick-up game in August 2022, Bueckers suffered a torn ACL that caused her to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Still, Bueckers' ascent to greatness would not be derailed. She went on to have two more prolific seasons at UConn, scooping up multiple individual accolades and capping off her college career with a national title win.

Bueckers also thanked her teammates and the UConn program staff for extending "support and love" throughout her stint at the university.

"Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU"

Paige Bueckers draws support from former teammates as she posts farewell to UConn

Immediately after Bueckers posted her farewell to UConn, a number of her former Huskies teammates extended their support in the comments section.

"forever bleed blue Pskii," Aaliyah Edwards commented.

"Love You Boogers," KK Arnold wrote.

"I [love] P!!!" Ashlynn Shade said.

Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold express their support for Paige Bueckers. Credit: Bueckers/IG

Ashlynn Shade sends love to Paige Bueckers. Credit: Bueckers/IG

In the case of Aubrey Griffin and Morgan Cheli, they let the emojis do the talking:

Aubrey Griffin and Morgan Cheli react to Paige Bueckers' post with emojis. Credit: Bueckers/IG

Though Bueckers bids farewell to a loving fanbase, she'll be walking into another one immediately as the Dallas Wings community warmly welcomed her on the night that she was drafted into the WNBA.

