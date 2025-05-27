Paige Bueckers pinpoints areas of improvement for her game with Wings 0-4 to start the season

Paige Bueckers, the number one pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, and the Dallas Wings are still searching for their first win of the season. They are currently 0-4 and are tied with the Connecticut Sun for last place in the WNBA. Last season, Dallas finished in 11th place with a disappointing 9-31 record.

Despite Dallas' struggles, Bueckers has had a decent start to her pro career, averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in her first four games.

But as she told Dallas Hoops Journal in an article published Sunday, Bueckers knows she still has a lot of room for improvement as the team's point guard.

“I can do a better job of getting our team organized just in transition and what we want our flow to look like,” Bueckers said. “Getting into first actions, and if we don’t get something in the first action, creating looks into second action.”

“Getting a better flow and sense of where everybody needs to be,” Bueckers continued. “We’re all learning and we’re all learning each other’s tendencies, where we like the ball, where to go after a cut, and stuff like that.”

The Dallas Wings are technically a new team this season, with only three players from last season returning to the roster. Dallas' front office decided to do a full makeover from the players to the staff.

With that in mind, Bueckers also noted that the Wings need to improve on communication and being patient with each one, especially considering everyone is practically unfamiliar with each other.

Paige Bueckers excited to face Sun as she returns to Connecticut

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are set to face the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. It's the first time Bueckers will play in Connecticut since leaving UConn for the WNBA. Bueckers made a name for herself while playing for the Huskies as she led them to the national championship last season.

In what is technically a homecoming game for the Wings star, Paige Bueckers opened up about how she felt about returning to Connecticut now being a WNBA player.

"It's another game in the long WNBA schedule," Bueckers said to Dallas Hoops Journal. "It's in an environment that I'm accustomed to and comfortable with. It's another game to grow and get better with the Dallas Wings.

"I have some great memories here. I don't think we lost here in my UConn career so we'll try to carry those vibes over to this game and approach it with a winning mentality."

Both the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun have a 0-4 record. The winner of this upcoming game could get the push they need to build some much-needed momentum.

