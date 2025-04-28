Paige Bueckers reveals Diana Taurasi mentoring her through UConn to WNBA transition

Paige Bueckers has found success at every level that she has played in, but what better way to begin her WNBA career as the first pick than to receive mentorship from former UConn legend Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi hung up her laces during the offseason after completing Year 20 of her legendary career with the Phoenix Mercury. However, walking away from the game completely was never an option.

"She talks to me all the time when I was back at school. She had been communicating with my assistant coach at UConn, who is my guard coach,” Bueckers said on Monday. "She is always there whenever I need her for communication and advice.

"I have her number so I can reach out and call whenever, but she just continues to tell me to be me, be confident. There's an adjustment period, so that'll be there, so I'm sure I'll ask her for advice on how to handle that as well, so it's been great to have her as a resource."

Bueckers is the sixth No. 1 draft pick to come out of UConn, following Sue Bird (2002), Taurasi (2004), Tina Charles (2010), Maya Moore (2011) and Breanna Stewart (2016).

She has lived with the pressure of following this lineup in her quest to bring UConn a national championship, and now that she has done that, she will continue in the WNBA.

Bueckers begins WNBA career at Notre Dame, where Dallas will open the preseason

Before opening her WNBA career in front of the massive fans in the league's arenas, Paige Bueckers will get her first taste of the league when the preseason begins on Friday.

The Dallas Wings will take on the Las Vegas Aces at Purcell Pavilion, the home court of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bueckers told reporters following training camp on Monday that she is expecting an "amazing" turnout for her first professional game.

"I know at Notre Dame they love their women's basketball, so an amazing turnout for Arike (Ogunbowale), Jewell (Loyd), Jackie (Young)," Bueckers said. "A Notre Dame alum game, not so much for me being at UConn, but I know it's a great environment, and they'll be a great turnout there."

The Dallas Wings are selected to play two preseason games against the Las Vegas Aces and the Toyota Antelopes before opening the regular season against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.

