Paige Bueckers rocks Kobe 9s in UConn colors as she faces WNBA reality check in preseason drubbing by Aces

As the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers had high expectations entering her first WNBA preseason game, but the Dallas Wings lost to the Las Vegas Aces. It marked the first time Bueckers faced WNBA-level competition as she got a taste of what it would be like to play in the professional league.

Ad

To kickstart her WNBA journey, Bueckers rocked the Kobe 9s in “UConn” colors to acknowledge the legacy she left at the University of Connecticut, where she played the past four years in college.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bueckers ended the game with 10 points, four rebounds and one assist, playing 22 minutes, the most by any player on the Wings. Like most rookies, she struggled against the physicality and speed of other WNBA players.

However, she kept her presence felt throughout her time on the floor, shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including an impressive 2-of-3 shooting from the 3-point line to continue her red-hot touch in her first WNBA-sanctioned game.

Ad

One of her highlights in the game was her first field goal, driving past the Aces defenders to score a left-handed scoop layup over reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Despite the Wings' loss, Bueckers is expected to continue getting more minutes for the team ahead of the regular season in less than two weeks' time.

Paige Bueckers opens up on playing first WNBA preseason game with the Wings

After the preseason game, Paige Bueckers got candid about experiencing her first WNBA competition. She shared how she felt playing on the floor against the Aces, who have won two of the last three championships.

Ad

“It’s super surreal, in terms of the turnaround from where I was two weeks ago to where I am today. Just soaking it up, enjoying every moment, getting used to new routines, traditions, new teammates, new organization, and just excited to play basketball again with this new group and continue to grow and get better every single day,” Bueckers said.

Ad

“You’re playing against, especially the Aces, five Olympic-level players and a great team and organization. The pace, the flow of the game, the talent level — that’s what stood out,” she added.

Paige Bueckers is seen to be the Wings’ saving grace next season after they ended as the second-worst team last year, winning only nine games. After some preseason action, the WNBA regular season tips off on May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More