  Paige Bueckers sends special wedding request at $83,371 rival-turned-teammate's expense

Paige Bueckers sends special wedding request at $83,371 rival-turned-teammate's expense

By Michael Macasero
Published Sep 10, 2025 02:00 GMT
Paige Bueckers sends special wedding request at $83,371 rival-turned-teammate
Paige Bueckers sends special wedding request at $83,371 rival-turned-teammate's expense.

Maddy Siegrist, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have a few off days before finishing the season against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. While the duo didn’t have a game, both interacted on social media. Siegrist engaged her fans on Tuesday on TikTok when she asked them for any recommendations about flat wedding shoes.

Bueckers promptly responded to the video:

“Nah facts I need some flats for the wedding too!”
also-read-trending Trending

Maddy Siegrist started the video by telling fans that her marriage to fiancé Stephen Perretta would take place in less than two months. The former Villanova star added that she would need flat shoes, as she did not want to hurt her feet by wearing the high-heeled variety. Siegrist, who is on the Wings’ payroll for $83,371 this season, continued that she would need the shoes before the gown fitting.

Paige Bueckers, who once starred for UConn, a Big East rival of Villanova, said she needed the same thing. The Wings’ All-Star point guard did not respond when Siegrist asked her if she would go for white flats, too.

Siegrist announced her engagement to Perretta, a basketball coach, on Instagram in October 2024. The two will tie the knot on Oct. 31 this year. Bueckers and the Dallas Wings’ players and staff have reportedly been invited to attend the ceremony.

Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist have been Dallas Wings’ most reliable contributors this season

Paige Bueckers lived up to the hype as the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. The rookie, who helped UConn to this year’s NCAA championship, earned an All-Star nod in her first season in the pros. Bueckers is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale’s injury-hit campaign has allowed Maddy Siegrist to become the Dallas Wings’ best player after Bueckers. The former Villanova forward is averaging career-high numbers in points (12.8), rebounds (4.4), steals (0.8) and blocks (0.6).

While the 9-34 Wings own the worst record in the WNBA, the growing chemistry between Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist is a positive sign for the team. From former rivals in college, they are working together to make the franchise relevant again.

Edited by Michael Macasero
