Paige Bueckers sends touching message to 'soulmate' before AfroBasket

Paige Bueckers wrote a short, touching message for Dallas Wings teammate Piath Gabriel. The former UMass forward was included in South Sudan’s final roster for the AfroBasket Women 2025 tournament.Bueckers took to the comment section of Gabriel’s post on Instagram to write the heartfelt message:“Go soulmateeee,” accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji.Paige Bueckers’ comment/Instagram @paith_gPiath Gabriel played seven minutes in total across the first two group stage games. She featured in matches against Mali (July 26) and Cameroon (July 27). Before the tournament, she appeared in four games during the Zone 5 qualifiers held in early February 2025.Bueckers, on the other hand, is having an impactful rookie season with the Wings. She leads all rookies in scoring, assists and steals. Among all guards (rookies and veterans), she ranks top five in assists per game and midrange field goal made percentage.Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings drives the ball during a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 25, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. - Source: GettyShe was named a starter as a rookie, only the 10th in league history to earn that honor, including great predecessors like Maya Moore and Sue Bird. Bueckers is heavily favored in betting markets and predicted unanimously by experts and general managers to win Rookie of the Year.Paige Bueckers confirms relationship with Azzi FuddPaige Bueckers confirmed her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd during the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. This was made known when she participated in a “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” quiz hosted by WAG Talk. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt all began in 2017 during tryouts for the USA Basketball U16 team. Their bond got so close that Bueckers actively recruited Fudd to join the Huskies in 2020.Bueckers hugs UConn teammate Azzi Fudd after being selected with the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025, in New York City. - Source: GettyIn June, fans pointed out subtle signs. Fudd posted an Instagram selfie with a phone case reading “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend,” matching necklaces and affectionate social media clips. Bueckers once joked that while Fudd usually helps with her shoe pick for games and she doesn’t get to choose her fashion outfits.