  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dallas Wings
  • Paige Bueckers sends touching message to 'soulmate' before AfroBasket

Paige Bueckers sends touching message to 'soulmate' before AfroBasket

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:03 GMT
WNBA: JUL 25 Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers sends touching message to 'soulmate' before AfroBasket - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers wrote a short, touching message for Dallas Wings teammate Piath Gabriel. The former UMass forward was included in South Sudan’s final roster for the AfroBasket Women 2025 tournament.

Ad

Bueckers took to the comment section of Gabriel’s post on Instagram to write the heartfelt message:

“Go soulmateeee,” accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji.
Paige Bueckers&rsquo; comment/Instagram @paith_g
Paige Bueckers’ comment/Instagram @paith_g

Piath Gabriel played seven minutes in total across the first two group stage games. She featured in matches against Mali (July 26) and Cameroon (July 27). Before the tournament, she appeared in four games during the Zone 5 qualifiers held in early February 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bueckers, on the other hand, is having an impactful rookie season with the Wings. She leads all rookies in scoring, assists and steals. Among all guards (rookies and veterans), she ranks top five in assists per game and midrange field goal made percentage.

Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings drives the ball during a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 25, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. - Source: Getty
Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings drives the ball during a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 25, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. - Source: Getty

She was named a starter as a rookie, only the 10th in league history to earn that honor, including great predecessors like Maya Moore and Sue Bird. Bueckers is heavily favored in betting markets and predicted unanimously by experts and general managers to win Rookie of the Year.

Ad

Paige Bueckers confirms relationship with Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers confirmed her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd during the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. This was made known when she participated in a “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” quiz hosted by WAG Talk.

Ad

It all began in 2017 during tryouts for the USA Basketball U16 team. Their bond got so close that Bueckers actively recruited Fudd to join the Huskies in 2020.

Bueckers hugs UConn teammate Azzi Fudd after being selected with the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025, in New York City. - Source: Getty
Bueckers hugs UConn teammate Azzi Fudd after being selected with the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025, in New York City. - Source: Getty

In June, fans pointed out subtle signs. Fudd posted an Instagram selfie with a phone case reading “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend,” matching necklaces and affectionate social media clips. Bueckers once joked that while Fudd usually helps with her shoe pick for games and she doesn’t get to choose her fashion outfits.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications