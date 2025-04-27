Paige Bueckers shakes a leg with Arike Ogunbowale as Wings' new star duo does their first collab

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale have teamed up for the first time as teammates ahead of the WNBA season to give fans a glimpse into the bond and chemistry that the Dallas Wings roster is creating.

Bueckers, Ogunbowale, Tyasha Harris, and Maddy Siegrist linked up to do the viral fairy TikTok dance. Siegrist has been with the franchise since she was drafted third overall in the 2023 draft.

Harris and Bueckers are newcomers to the franchise this season, as Bueckers was drafted first overall this year, and Harris was a part of a four-team trade last summer that sent her and DiJonai Carrington from the Connecticut Sun to Dallas.

The video was posted on Siegrist's TikTok as well as on Ogunbowale's Instagram story. The video was captioned with a fairy emoji.

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale build chemistry with the rest of the Dallas Wings in a TikTok video

The Dallas Wings are coming off a down season last year, only managing to win nine total games. The Wings finished the 2024 season 9-31 and fifth in the WNBA Western Conference.

Individually, Ogunbowale managed to find success as she earned All-WNBA second team honors and was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth consecutive season. She averaged 22.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds.

The Wings will be led by the duo of Ogunbowale and Bueckers, who are coming off a national championship title in her final game at UConn.

Paige Bueckers and Ogunbowale excite fans for Dallas Wings season

Fans are excited for the upcoming season, and they expressed it within the comment section of Siegrist's TikTok. Several went to the comments in shock that the rest of the team got Ogunbowale to dance.

Other fans took it as the introduction to the season, with it being the first Dallas Wings video for Bueckers.

"Omg first wings Tiktok ayeeeeeee," one fan said.

"Yeah our little Paige making friends already," a fan commented.

Fans react to Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings' viral dance video

"Yall got Arike in this too," another fan joked.

Some fans let their excitement get even further, suggesting they've seen enough and the Wings are headed to a championship.

"I've seen enough, we winning that championship," a fan commented.

Fans are excited for the Dallas Wings' season

"First wings TikTok LFG," a fan said.

"Ooh I alr know this boutta be a GOODDDD season," a fan wrote.

The Dallas Wings open their season on May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx. Paige Bueckers will have the spotlight on her all season as she prepares to live up to the first overall pick.

