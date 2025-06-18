Paige Bueckers shares honest feelings on Geno Auriemma after UConn coach's heartfelt act: "Could hear him in the back of my mind"

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma reunited Tuesday night as the Dallas Wings squared off with the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center in Arlington. The legendary UConn coach was in the building to watch his former star shine, dropping a game-high 20 points in the Wings’ 80-71 win.
It was only the second victory of the season for Dallas, who beat a struggling Valkyries squad that included fellow ex-Husky Kaitlyn Chen, though she didn’t suit up for the game.
Afterward, Bueckers shared what it felt like having Auriemma in attendance.
“I could just hear him in the back of my mind, just all the things that, lovely things that he would have to say,” Bueckers said. “So, it was, fun, it was cool, I was glad to see him here.”
Before the game, Bueckers said Auriemma’s presence “means everything” to her.
"Just for him to come and support, and for him to be able to be here and watch me and Kaitlyn, he has done so much for us and our entire basketball careers. So it will be a full-circle moment," she said.
Auriemma coached both Bueckers and Chen to a national title this past spring, leading UConn on a thrilling run through March Madness that ended with Bueckers capturing her first NCAA championship.
Paige Bueckers talks about confidence and growth
As the top pick in this year’s draft, Paige Bueckers has been a focal point for the Wings, though the team has struggled to turn her performances into wins.
Tuesday’s result offered a much-needed boost, and Bueckers spoke about what fuels her confidence.
“I think confidence comes from the work you put in,” she said. “It comes from my faith and then the confidence that my coaching staff has in me, that my teammates have in me. Just to go out there and do what I do, and they help me and contribute a lot to that success.”
She added that each game in her rookie season has been part of a learning process.
“I'm learning every single game, and there's ups and downs, there's bumps and bruises, but as long as you keep putting the foot in front of the other and just keep pushing and keep working and keep sticking to what we know, that's where you get your confidence from.”
Next up for Paige Bueckers and the Wings are the Connecticut Sun on Friday, followed by the Washington Mystics on Sunday.