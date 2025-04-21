Paige Bueckers showers heartfelt praise on former UConn teammate Kamorea Arnold

Dallas Wings' new player, Paige Bueckers, heaped high praise on her former UConn teammate Kamorea Arnold. On Sunday, the basketball-focused Instagram account of sportswear company Under Armour shared photos and a video of Arnold with others at their Top Dawgs event.

In the caption of the post, the company then announced that she is the top dawg from their class of 2025.

Bueckers liked the post and also reposted it to her Instagram story with a six-word caption of her own that read:

"Really got that dawg in her"

Paige Bueckers IG story (via @paigebueckers/Instagram)

Paige Bueckers and Kamorea Arnold maintained a close friendship while playing together for the UConn Huskies women's team, even though the latter was a junior. Nonetheless, Bueckers' time at the program (2020-2025) saw her secure a happy ending to her college career as she won a national championship in her senior year.

Last season with UConn, she averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field.

Paige Bueckers revealed the WNBA stars she's looking forward to facing in her rookie season

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Paige Bueckers opened up about the players she wants to face in her rookie year. The new Dallas guard spoke in an interview with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, when she was invited as a special guest on the show.

When Roberts asked Bueckers who she's looking forward to matching up against, the 23-year-old said:

"Obviously, all the UConn alums. My former teammates, Liv, Aaliyah [Edwards], Nika [Muhl] and everybody else. Honestly, I'm just so excited to compete. It's been a childhood dream and just to be able to share that and really enjoy that experience."

She also disclosed her preparations in getting ready for the upcoming WNBA season.

"Uh, working out, training, getting back in shape after like a week off," she said.

Bueckers is the sixth Huskies player to be drafted with the No. 1 pick in the league, joining an eminent group of stars like Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi, among other WNBA legends.

As the new season inches closer, she will be hoping to carry forward her momentum and start her pro career on a positive note.

