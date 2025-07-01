Paige Bueckers all smiles as she celebrates historic milestone with Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was all smiles while celebrating her historic milestone with Tyrese Maxey’s girlfriend, Myra Gordon. Maxey’s girlfriend shared a picture of Bueckers on her Instagram story on Tuesday. In the photograph, the Wings rookie is posing with a desert, celebrating her nod as an All-Star starter.
Gordon wrote a small message on top of Bueckers’ picture.
“Celebrations are in order 🥳,” Gordon wrote.
Bueckers was named a starter after fan voting ranked her as the No. 2 guard in the league; the media ranked her No. 5, and the players ranked her No. 4. She made Dallas Wings history after becoming their first rookie to be named an All-Star starter.
She has been solid with the Dallas Wings, averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Bueckers has adjusted to the league’s defense, shooting 46.1% (33.3% from 3-point range).
Bueckers will be an All-Star starter next to Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston, Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Satou Sabally, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. Clark and Collier have been named captains of the All-Star teams after accumulating the most fan votes.
Her Wings teammate, Arike Ogunbowale, might also make the team as a reserve. She made All-Star history last year by scoring 34 points, the most in the event's history. Ogunbowale is averaging 16.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 3.7 apg this season.
Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller left Paige Bueckers speechless with All-Star starter news
The Dallas Wings’ X account posted a video of Paige Bueckers’ reaction to becoming an All-Star starter in her rookie season. General manager Curt Miller called Bueckers to break the news and left her speechless.
“Paige, I'm happy to report in congratulations that not only have you been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star team, you have been named a starter in your rookie season for the WNBA All-Star game," Miller said.
Paige Bueckers has given the Wings some hope over the last few weeks. She has been solid over the last five games, recording 20.0 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Dallas has won three games over that stretch. They are No. 12 (5-13) in the league, trailing the LA Sparks at No. 11 (5-12) by half a game.