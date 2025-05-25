Paige Bueckers 'spoiling' Azzi Fudd with 'princess treatment' sparks WNBA waivee's heartfelt reaction

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have a bond that goes all the way back to their high school days. Recently, Fudd let netizens know that Bueckers treats her excellently — and one player recently drafted in the WNBA couldn't help but send a heartfelt reaction.

On Saturday, Fudd — the UConn senior who won a national title alongside her friend last month — posted a TikTok skit in which Bueckers reveals that she picked up a $200 restaurant bill for the both of them. Fudd added a caption to make it crystal clear that she was delighted by Bueckers' gesture.

"Princess treatment every time I'm with her. #spoiled @Paige Bueckers" the Huskies star wrote in her caption.

Among the netizens who reacted to this skit was Shyanne Sellers, this year's 17th overall pick who was waived by the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream.

"@Paige Bueckers i understand," Sellers commented.

The friendship that people are seeing between the two national champions can be traced back to 2017, when both Bueckers and Fudd attended the tryouts for the USA Women's U16 National Team. Since then, the two blue-chip recruits have became an inseparable duo on and off the court.

Bueckers and Fudd also have the shared experience of overcoming major knee injuries en route to achieving glory in the college ranks. In the near future, they will reunite in the WNBA, where they could end up as opponents — or, if fortune is on their side, as teammates.

"Paige Bueckers is a sneaky good defender": Azzi Fudd gets candid on buddy's "superpower"

On Saturday, Fudd was in attendance as the Dallas Wings visited the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center Arena. During the game, Fudd granted an interview in which she was asked to identify Bueckers' "superpower."

"I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender," Fudd said in response. "I also think she's an incredible passer, and I feel like that was something looked over a little bit last year."

The Huskies guard added that she wasn't sure if her praise for Bueckers' defensive skills would be echoed by others. In all likelihood, her good friend is working to get better at both ends of the floor as the WNBA season progresses.3

