  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers 'spoiling' Azzi Fudd with 'princess treatment' sparks WNBA waivee's heartfelt reaction

Paige Bueckers 'spoiling' Azzi Fudd with 'princess treatment' sparks WNBA waivee's heartfelt reaction

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 25, 2025 12:39 GMT
An image of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Shyanne Sellers
Shyanne Sellers reacts to Azzi Fudd's post about her "princess treatment" from Paige Bueckers. Credit: UConn WBB/x, Sellers/IG

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have a bond that goes all the way back to their high school days. Recently, Fudd let netizens know that Bueckers treats her excellently — and one player recently drafted in the WNBA couldn't help but send a heartfelt reaction.

Ad

On Saturday, Fudd — the UConn senior who won a national title alongside her friend last month — posted a TikTok skit in which Bueckers reveals that she picked up a $200 restaurant bill for the both of them. Fudd added a caption to make it crystal clear that she was delighted by Bueckers' gesture.

"Princess treatment every time I'm with her. #spoiled @Paige Bueckers" the Huskies star wrote in her caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad

Among the netizens who reacted to this skit was Shyanne Sellers, this year's 17th overall pick who was waived by the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream.

"@Paige Bueckers i understand," Sellers commented.
Ad

The friendship that people are seeing between the two national champions can be traced back to 2017, when both Bueckers and Fudd attended the tryouts for the USA Women's U16 National Team. Since then, the two blue-chip recruits have became an inseparable duo on and off the court.

Bueckers and Fudd also have the shared experience of overcoming major knee injuries en route to achieving glory in the college ranks. In the near future, they will reunite in the WNBA, where they could end up as opponents — or, if fortune is on their side, as teammates.

Ad

"Paige Bueckers is a sneaky good defender": Azzi Fudd gets candid on buddy's "superpower"

On Saturday, Fudd was in attendance as the Dallas Wings visited the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center Arena. During the game, Fudd granted an interview in which she was asked to identify Bueckers' "superpower."

"I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender," Fudd said in response. "I also think she's an incredible passer, and I feel like that was something looked over a little bit last year."
Ad

The Huskies guard added that she wasn't sure if her praise for Bueckers' defensive skills would be echoed by others. In all likelihood, her good friend is working to get better at both ends of the floor as the WNBA season progresses.3

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications