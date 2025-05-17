Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings rookie score in debut game vs Lynx? (May 16)

Paige Bueckers has arrived. The former UConn star made her WNBA debut with the Dallas Wings on Friday, facing Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center in Arlington for both teams’ season openers.

Bueckers got the start, missed her first shot, but followed it up with a putback for both her first professional points and the game’s first basket.

She made an early defensive impact, swatting Lynx guard Courtney Williams late in the first quarter before converting a running pull-up jumper at the other end. The Wings held a 21-19 lead after one, capped by a Tyasha Harris bucket.

Midway through the second, Bueckers knocked down a fadeaway jumper. Dallas closed the half strong, with two Arike Ogunbowale free throws and a DiJonai Carrington steal that led to a Maddy Siegrist layup, tying the score at 46 going into halftime.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx at the break with 14 points, while Jessica Shepard chipped in 11.

Ogunbowale paced the Wings with 12, and Bueckers also contributed 12 points in her first half as a pro.

Below are Paige Bueckers’ full stats.

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Paige Bueckers PG 16:22 6 4 0 3 6 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 1 3 1 0 1 1 0

