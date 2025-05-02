  • home icon
Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings' rookie score in her preseason debut vs Las Vegas Aces (May 2)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 02, 2025 23:28 GMT
University of South Carolina vs University of Connecticut, 2025 NCAA Women
Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings' rookie score in her preseason debut vs Las Vegas Aces (May 2)

Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings faced the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in Notre Dame, Indiana. The game was WNBA's first preseason game this year.

On Saturday, Bueckers, the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, played in her first professional game.

She scored four points on 2-for-3 shooting in the first quarter. She played seven and a half minutes for new coach Chris Koclanes. The Wings had a 25-23 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Paige Bueckers' stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paige Bueckers4000002-30-10-0-6
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos







