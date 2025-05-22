  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings rookie score in rematch against Minnesota Lynx? (May 21)

Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings rookie score in rematch against Minnesota Lynx? (May 21)

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 22, 2025 01:10 GMT
WNBA: MAY 19 Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings rookie score in rematch against Minnesota Lynx? (May 21) [photo: Imagn]

Paige Bueckers looked to bounce back in the rematch against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. The rookie made her WNBA debut on Friday versus the Lynx and finished the game with 10 points behind shooting 3-for-10. Bueckers hoped to have a more efficient night in her first return to Minnesota in front of family and friends.

Ad

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft went 0-for-3 in the first quarter but orchestrated the Wings’ offense well. She had three assists and could have had more had her team been more efficient. Dallas had a more cohesive start in the rematch but still trailed 21-18 after 10 minutes.

Bueckers finally made a shot, a 23-footer with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter to help her team cut Minnesota's lead to 37-32. The rookie handed two more assists and contributed on defense with three halftime steals. Bueckers and Co. prevented a breakaway from the Lynx to trail 47-40 at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paige Bueckers3 1 53001-61-20-0-3
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications