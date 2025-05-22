Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings rookie score in rematch against Minnesota Lynx? (May 21)

Paige Bueckers looked to bounce back in the rematch against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. The rookie made her WNBA debut on Friday versus the Lynx and finished the game with 10 points behind shooting 3-for-10. Bueckers hoped to have a more efficient night in her first return to Minnesota in front of family and friends.

Ad

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft went 0-for-3 in the first quarter but orchestrated the Wings’ offense well. She had three assists and could have had more had her team been more efficient. Dallas had a more cohesive start in the rematch but still trailed 21-18 after 10 minutes.

Bueckers finally made a shot, a 23-footer with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter to help her team cut Minnesota's lead to 37-32. The rookie handed two more assists and contributed on defense with three halftime steals. Bueckers and Co. prevented a breakaway from the Lynx to trail 47-40 at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paige Bueckers 3 1 5 3 0 0 1-6 1-2 0-0 -3

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More