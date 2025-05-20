Paige Bueckers stats: How many points did Dallas Wings rookie score vs Seattle Storm? (May 19)

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hosted the Seattle Storm on Monday. After a 99-84 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, the Wings hoped to do better in their second game. Bueckers, who finished with 10 points behind 3-for-10 shooting, looked to put on a more efficient outing.

Bueckers’ first contribution was a nifty pass that resulted in a DiJonai Carrington layup. The point guard briefly went to the locker room after she fell following a collision with Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike.

The Wings trailed 17-11 when Bueckers returned to play. She scored seven points in the last four minutes to help her team take a 26-25 lead after the first quarter.

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

