  Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Dallas Wings star fare against Angel Reese in first WNBA duel? (May 29)



By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 30, 2025 01:33 GMT
WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight

Paige Bueckers took on Angel Reese for the first time in the WNBA as the Dallas Wings visited the Chicago Sky's Wintrust Arena on Thursday. Bueckers, coming off her best performance in her rookie season against the Sun. She scored 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 8 of 10 shots in that contest, winning her first league game.

The No. 1 pick was expected to have a similar outing against the Sky, but endured a slow start as she managed only two points in the first quarter. She played relatively passively, taking only three shot attempts, making one. Bueckers had an assist, a rebound, one steal and a turnover to her name in 9:07 minutes of action.

Bueckers was relatively more engaged in the second quarter as she added six points, two assists and two rebounds in that stretch. She went 2 of 3 from the floor and made a couple of trips to the foul line.

Bueckers entered halftime, scoring eight points on 3 of 6 shots (2 of 2 from the free throw line), three rebounds, three assists, two fouls and two steals. The Wings trailed 49-43 after trailing by 13 at one stage.

Bueckers remained quietly impactful coming out of the first half, seemingly playing second-fiddle behind Arike Ogunbowale, who had 29 points at the end of the third quarter. Bueckers played a solid cameo, adding two points, four assists, two rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

She took only one shot attempt and made it as the Wings completed a comeback and took a five-point lead entering the final frame.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
